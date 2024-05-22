Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Is Chicago Fire New Tonight? (May 22, 2024)
Find out how to tune in for the explosive Season 12 finale of Chicago Fire. You won't want to miss it.
The Season 12 finale of Chicago Fire is set to be explosive.
Season 12 has marked an era of change for the Windy City firefighters. As cherished fan favorites chart new paths, new unfamiliar firefighters and first responders settle into the station. Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) have been holding down the fort as Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) juggles challenges with his family's drama. Amid all these developments are the usual high-stakes rescues and One Chicago relationships that keep Chi-Hards on the edge of their seats. As it all comes to an end, we can't wait to see how 51 weathers the storm.
Read on, below, to learn when the Season 12 finale of Chicago Fire airs on NBC.
Is Chicago Fire new tonight? (May 22, 2024)
Yes, and you won't want to miss the final episode of the season!
Season 12, Episode 13 ("Never Say Goodbye") teases, "Boden makes a decision that impacts the race for deputy commissioner; a tense call brings up painful memories for Carver and Damon; Mouch struggles to adjust to the new truck."
Ahead of the action-packed Season 12 finale, NBC Insider chatted with showrunner Andrea Newman, who had something to say about the fate of 51's longtime leader.
"Boden is always looking out for the best ways to lead Firehouse 51, and in the finale, he will come to a surprising decision about how to do that, and who to do it with," Newman revealed, adding, "In the meantime, he’s got adversaries to battle and will be part of a shocking call that will make him question leadership in all its forms."
When do new episodes of Chicago Fire air?
The Season 12 finale of Chicago Fire — airing Wednesday, May 22 at 9/8c on NBC — marks the final installment of a thrilling season before the One Chicago family heads out on hiatus. The excitement will continue on Season 13 of Chicago Fire, returning to NBC during the fall 2024 season, occupying its regular time slot of Wednesdays at 9/8c.
Newman revealed that Boden isn't the only one who will have his hands full in the Season 12 finale — Chicago Fire's power couple Stellaride will also have some challenges to navigate.
"Severide and Kidd will have their hands full with life and work in the finale, and several (figurative) bombs will be dropped onto (into) their relationship," Newman explained.
Where can I watch old episodes of Chicago Fire?
Want to catch up on Season 12 episodes or rewatch some fan-favorite Fire moments? Peacock is the go-to choice for streaming Chicago Fire episodes.
With hundreds of episodes to watch, the One Chicago action is always a stream away.
