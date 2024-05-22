Is Chicago Fire new tonight? (May 22, 2024)

Yes, and you won't want to miss the final episode of the season!

Season 12, Episode 13 ("Never Say Goodbye") teases, "Boden makes a decision that impacts the race for deputy commissioner; a tense call brings up painful memories for Carver and Damon; Mouch struggles to adjust to the new truck."

Ahead of the action-packed Season 12 finale, NBC Insider chatted with showrunner Andrea Newman, who had something to say about the fate of 51's longtime leader.

"Boden is always looking out for the best ways to lead Firehouse 51, and in the finale, he will come to a surprising decision about how to do that, and who to do it with," Newman revealed, adding, "In the meantime, he’s got adversaries to battle and will be part of a shocking call that will make him question leadership in all its forms."