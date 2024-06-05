Is Chicago Fire new tonight? (June 5, 2024)

When do new episodes of Chicago Fire air?

New Chicago Fire episodes will not air until the Season 13 premiere. Stay tuned for an official Season 13 premiere date.

NBC Insider chatted with Chicago Fire showrunner Andrew Newman about what the many changes and staff swaps at Firehouse 51 could mean for Firehouse 51's future.

"It is a new era [of Chicago Fire] in lots of ways, though the core family is still together and will need each other to manage the twists and turns ahead," Newman said. "Fans can expect some darker themes, with new challenges, battles, and thrills as things get shaken up at 51!"