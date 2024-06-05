Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Is Chicago Fire New Tonight? (June 5, 2024)
Find out when all of your favorite One Chicago series return on NBC and stream episodes on Peacock.
It's never a dull day on Chicago Fire.
Season 12 of the show ushered in a new era as Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende), Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer), and even longtime Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) left Firehouse 51 for other opportunities. Amid these changes, it was up to other beloved One Chicago mainstays to hold down the fort. Along the way, the relationship between Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) intensified as they explored the idea of having a baby. The season certainly was an emotional journey, to put it lightly.
Read on, below, to learn when new episodes of Chicago Fire return on NBC.
Is Chicago Fire new tonight? (June 5, 2024)
Sadly, no — Chicago Fire is in its off-season. That's why you won't want to miss when the explosive action continues in Season 13 of Chicago Fire, returning in fall 2024 on NBC alongside Season 12 of Chicago P.D. and Season 10 of Chicago Med.
An official premiere date has yet to be announced, but Chicago Fire will occupy its regular time slot of Wednesdays at 9/8c this fall.
When do new episodes of Chicago Fire air?
New Chicago Fire episodes will not air until the Season 13 premiere. Stay tuned for an official Season 13 premiere date.
NBC Insider chatted with Chicago Fire showrunner Andrew Newman about what the many changes and staff swaps at Firehouse 51 could mean for Firehouse 51's future.
"It is a new era [of Chicago Fire] in lots of ways, though the core family is still together and will need each other to manage the twists and turns ahead," Newman said. "Fans can expect some darker themes, with new challenges, battles, and thrills as things get shaken up at 51!"
Where can I watch old episodes of Chicago Fire?
One Chicago's summer hiatus is the perfect time to stream Chicago Fire episodes. Want to catch up on Season 12 episodes or rewatch some fan-favorite Fire moments? Peacock is the perfect place for streaming Chicago Fire episodes and classic NBC series.