Is a New Episode of Chicago Med on Tonight? (November 27, 2024)

One Chicago Wednesdays return in January 2025, and it's just what the doctor ordered.

After that intense Season 10 fall finale of Chicago Med, viewers are eager to see where the action heads next.

How to Watch Watch the Season 10 premiere of Chicago Med on Wednesday, September 25 at 8/7c on NBC.

Gaffney received a visit from Rachel DiPillo's Dr. Sarah Reese, a former resident of Dr. Charles' (Oliver Platt) who left after a tense standoff. While Reese's visit was lovely to some, she and Dr. Charles picked up their intense baggage right where they left off. Meanwhile, Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) is considering resigning from the Windy City unit after his intense drama with Gaffney newbie Dr. Caitlin Lenox (Sarah Ramos). As if this wasn't chaotic enough, after Sharon Goodwin (Epatha Merkerson) received a death threat left by a worrisome stalker, Gaffney's director landed in her stalker's trap in the fall finale. After being stabbed by a vengeful loved one of a former patient, Goodwin was left in critical condition by the episode's end.

With Chi-Hards pressed to know about Goodwin's status, new episodes of Chicago Med couldn't come fast enough. Get the details about how to watch new episodes of Chicago Med Season 10 below.

Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) and Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) appear in Chicago Med Season 9 Episode 13 Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

Is Chicago Med new tonight, November 27, 2024? Unfortunately, no. Chicago Med is currently on a midseason hiatus after the jaw-dropping Season 10 fall finale. New episodes of Chicago Med Season 10 will return Wednesday, January 8, at 8/7c on NBC. RELATED: Where to Watch and Stream Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. In the meantime, relive the medical madness by streaming episodes on Peacock.

Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) and Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Webber) in Chicago Med Season 9 Episode 4, "These Are Not the Droids You are Looking For." Photo: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

When do new Chicago Med episodes air? When Chicago Med returns in January 2025, new episodes from Season 10 will air weekly on Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC. New episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock. "We work with these extraordinary Chicago-based crews, and it's such a cliche, but we've been doing this for ten years now," Med fan favorite Oliver Platt told NBC Insider. "That's a significant percentage of my life, right? We're so lucky that they all want to come back. They all come back, and that just means so much to us. It's sort of like there's a family reunion happening at the beginning of every season. Which just adds to this overwhelming sense of gratitude."

Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) and Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) in Season 10 Episode 6 of Chicago Med Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC