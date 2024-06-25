Holy Mega Minions! BTS, Lego and More Have Their Own Despicable Me 4 Merch

It's going to be a summer of Minions popping up everywhere, from collabs with BTS to new Despicable Me 4 inspired Lego sets.

Time to grab a bunch of bananas and your honorary Gru "Dad Girl" fairy wings because Despicable Me 4 is almost upon us, releasing in theaters July 3!

The fourth installment in Illumination's Despicable Me movies finds supervillain turned Anti-Villain League agent Gru (Steve Carell) leveling up as the proud daddy to baby Gru Jr. With the help of his wife and fellow agent Lucy Wilde (Kristen Wiig) and his beloved daughters, Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier) and Agnes (Madison Polan), Gru has to protect his family from escaped supervillain's Maxime Le Mal (Will Ferrell) and his girlfriend, Valentina (Sofía Vergara).

The threat puts the family in the witness protection program and Silas Ramsbottom (Steve Coogan), the former director of the Anti-Villain League, coming out of retirement to find a way to protect his agents. Enter the Minions superpower program which will have very unexpected results.

The new characters, Minions and set pieces will be showing up in a whole host of new Despicable Me 4 toys and collectibles available now. NBC Insider has collected some of our favorites that will extend the movie fun throughout the summer.

Minions x BTS Funko Pop!

Despicable Me 4 Funko Pops. Photo: Universal Studios

There are a lot of Despicable Me 4 Funko Pops. If you happen to be in Los Angeles from June 21 - July 3, there's an exclusive Despicable Me 4 Pop Up installation (free with reservation). If you're asking what's the movie connection with the K-Pop band BTS, mystery solved!

The new character of Poppy Prescott (Joey King) is a new neighbor for Gru's family and she has quite the love for the band. In honor of her pop heroes. The Pop Up allows visitors to explore Poppy Prescott's Tree House film set, participate in interactive activations, and shop at the retail experience featuring BTS members in Minion form. There is limited edition clothing, accessories and these Funko Pop! Minions that look like the guys in the band. Or on June 21, Entertainment Earth will have the exclusive FunkoPop! Collectible 7-Pack to buy online.

Squooshy Plush

Despicable Me 4 Squooshy Plush. Photo: Just Play

These super tactile Minions from Despicable Me 4 are for the kids who like to squish and squash their plushies. There are five different Squooshy Plush Mega Minions. Each features a different fidget mechanism: Mega Dave (slow foam), Mega Gus (air bladder), Mega Tim (beans and stretchy arms), Mega Jerry (crinkle pellets and beans), and Mega Mel (sand). Available at Amazon.

Transformation Chamber

Despicable Me 4 Transformation Chamber Photo: Moose Toys

How does a normal Minion become a Super-powered Minion? Moose Toy's Transformation Chamber will actually let you turn a normal figure into a Mega figure through the magic of the playset. It comes with Jerry the Minion but you can purchase separately additional Mega Minion action figures too. Available at retailers like Target, Amazon and Walmart.

LEGO® Minions and Gru's Family Mansion

Despicable Me 4 Lego Family Mansion. Photo: Universal Studios/Lego

A summer project is always fun so why not make the Gru family compound out of Lego? This new set has 868 pieces that build the main house, laboratory and the girl's outside treehouse. There's also a zip line running for Minion stunts. Available now at Lego.com and other retailers.

POP MART Despicable Me 4 Figures

Despicable Me 4 Figurines. Photo: Universal Studios

If you're into blind box figures, POP MART just introduced their latest line of Minion blind box figures from Despicable Me 4. In case you're not aware of the concept, POP MART has created a series of 12 mini-figures featuring the little yellow troublemakers in hilarious poses and costumes from the film. There's also a super rare Gru Jr. edition that collectors have a 1/144 chance to draw. When you buy a box, you don't know what you're getting until you open the interior package so it's both a surprise and challenge to make a full set. This line will be around until its sold out.

Don't forget you can also grab limited edition Despicable Me 4 theater exclusive popcorn buckets too.

Despicable Me, Despicable Me 2, and Despicable Me 3 are currently streaming on Peacock. Grab tickets to Despicable Me 4 in theaters here.