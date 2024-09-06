All About Dermot Mulroney's Wife and Kids

Dermot Mulroney and Sarah Ramos Are Among the New Faces Coming to Chicago | One Chicago | NBC

As the new chief on Chicago Fire, Dermot Mulroney is kind of the dad of Firehouse 51. In real life, Mulroney is a father of three and lives in Los Angeles with his wife, Prima Apollinaare.

Below, read all about Mulroney's family, including his many pets.

About Dermot Mulroney's wife, Prima Apollinaare

Dermot Mulroney and wife Prima Apollinaare arrive for a special screening of Marvel Studios' upcoming "Secret Invasion" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California, on June 13, 2023.

Friends alum Mulroney married Italian musician Tharita Cutulle in 2008, and she changed her name to Prima Apollinaare in 2015, per TMZ. He was previously married to fellow actor Catherine Keener from 1990 to 2007.

Like his wife, Mulroney has a knack for music: He's a songwriter and an accomplished cellist. “I play the cello, which is definitely sexy—it’s a big piece of vibrating wood between your knees. And the sound is just beautiful," he told People. "I write songs...All mine end up being about me, sort of happy, sad, with a narrative arch.”

He's played on scores composed by Michael Giacchino, including for Tom Holland's Spider-Man, per Entertainment Weekly. "I'm at the back of the cello section, joining in with incredible, world-class players," he said. Other credits include some Planet of the Apes [movies], Disney's Coco, and Incredibles 2.

Dermot Mulroney's three kids

Clyde Mulroney with his father Dermot Mulroney attend a hockey game between the New York Rangers and the Los Angeles Kings in Game Two of the 2014 NHL Stanley Cup Final at the Staples Center on June 7, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Mulroney grew up the middle child of five, per the Guardian. He and Keener welcomed a son, Clyde, in 1997. He also has two children with Apollinaare, both daughters.

Of his parenting style, Mulroney told The Hollywood News, "I’ve lived in California now for 30 years and travelled around. I’m a pretty easy-going guy, so yes, not so straight and narrow as a parent."

He added, "I try to keep arts in front of them, whether its music or even just museum trips. I don’t expect anything of them – it’s hard enough for everyone just to get their homework done at night. Let’s just get them through grade school, and then see. We’ve all certainly seen that being a child actor is unhealthy so, I wouldn’t do that."

The family has four pet dogs

As of February 2024, the family had three dogs: Lucy Loo, Luna, and Posie. In August, they added Sweet Pea to the brood. "Woof! she did it again - @shesingshesung rescued another one," Mulroney captioned a slideshow of pet pics. "Meet Sweetie aka Swee' Pea ❤️🐶."

