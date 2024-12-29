Boden Bickered with Herrmann Moments Before His Impromptu Wedding on Chicago Fire

Firehouse 51 has been the forge of many brilliant first responders on Chicago Fire, partly thanks to the station's former Chief, Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker). The beloved commanding officer was at the helm of Firehouse 51 for many years, and while viewers never tired of his valiant rescue missions, Chi-Hards were equally obsessed with his life outside of the firehouse.

Boden was a shining example of a man who put everything on the line for his job. It was Boden's selfless nature that led him to help a school teacher named Donna Robbins (Melissa Ponzio) after catching wind of her landlord issues. After thanking Boden with a delicious meal, their chemistry didn't take long to become downright explosive. Boden had previously been unlucky in love; a failed marriage had him feeling apprehensive about commitment, but fate had other plans. Donna became pregnant — sparking a brief moment of panic and a messy first proposal on Boden's part — but after proposing thoughtfully, Chi-Hards found themselves preparing for wedding bells.

Boden's impromptu wedding was a whirlwind watch from beginning to end, but Chicago Fire fans could never forget the heartwarming moment, which is why we're looking back on Boden's big day.

Herrmann pulled some strings to make Boden's surprise wedding extra special

After riding to her school in the firetruck and visiting her classroom in full uniform, Boden proposed to Donna again in Season 2, Episode 21 ("One More Shot"), which was much more successful. After popping the question with a family ring, Donna said yes to all her students' delight, a tearjerking display and a fantastic way to kick off their engagement. But Boden and Donna's engagement would be quick — the couple decided to get married as soon as possible.

To help make the big day happen, in the Season 2 finale, Boden tapped one of his best friends at 51, fellow veteran Herrmann (David Eigenberg), as his best man. Herrmann was honored to be selected for the gig, promising his Chief a lavish ceremony at his church. However, after contacting the church to lock down details for the event, the priest refused to accommodate the request. Disheartened by the news, Herrmann got creative and started pulling strings. Besides, what better place to get married than a Firehouse?

After making a few more calls — and asking Peter Mills (Charlie Barnett) to get ordained online quickly — Herrmann still refused to update Boden about the church, waiting until the very last minute to tell his Chief. In the car on the way to the ceremony, Herrmann and Boden bickered about chairs and little details, that is, until Boden realized they were not rolling up to a church but Firehouse 51.

Boden was in awe as he got out of the car, marveling at the decorations and firetruck set up outside the fire station. Herrmann watched his reaction carefully.

"Did you really think I was going to let you get married without 51?" Herrmann teased, earning a big smile from Boden.

"Hurry up, Chief!" Joe Cruz (Joe Miñoso) shouted gleefully from the altar, ushering their commander to join them. "She ain't waiting forever!"

As Boden made his way toward his future wife, he was treated to a grand applause from the entirety of Firehouse 51. "You all knew?" Boden asked playfully, "You didn't tell me, huh?"

Boden and Donna get married on "Chicago Fire."

As bagpipes played, Donna made her way to the podium, looking gorgeous and rendering Boden nearly speechless. In an intimate but heart-swelling ceremony, Boden and Donna swapped vows surrounded by their 51 family, sealing their union with a kiss. The couple enjoyed a fun-filled reception at Molly's, that is, until Boden got a call about a fire, whisking all of the firefighters away from the festivities.

We've seen several Chicago Fire weddings throughout the years. Mouch (Christian Stolte) eventually tied the knot with P.D. fan favorite Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) after meeting at Boden's wedding, Stella (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Severide (Taylor Kinney) got hitched in Season 10, and Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) got married in Fire Season 12. Still, Boden's wedding was the first-ever One Chicago wedding, setting the bar high for many Windy City unions.

