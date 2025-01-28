Harrison Ford Hilariously Fact-Checked Adam Sandler on SNL's "Hanukkah Song"

In lieu of Google in 1994, the SNL alum just went "off of something" he thought he knew about the movie star.

In the weeks leading up to February 16's three-hour 50th anniversary celebration on NBC, the team behind Saturday Night Live has selected one sketch from every single season — 50 seasons in 50 days — to reflect the show's rich legacy across five decades. Presenting the sketch chosen to represent Season 20: "Weekend Update: Adam Sandler on Hanukkah” starring Adam Sandler and Norm McDonald.

Adam Sandler’s “Hanukkah Song” took on a life of its own after he performed for the very first time over 30 years ago on Saturday Night Live. Since then, the Happy Gilmore star has released multiple versions of his catchy holiday tune, which has become an annual Hanukkah staple.

Written by Sandler along with SNL writers Ian Maxtone-Graham and Lew Morton, “The Hanukkah Song” made its debut on December 3, 1994.

While there was some discussion that Roseanne Barr — the Season 20 episode's host — would sing the song, Sandler performed it for the first time on "Weekend Update," sitting next to the late Norm MacDonald.

“They were talking about Roseanne singing it,” Sandler said in an interview with Access Hollywood. “She was nice enough to say ‘no, let Adam do that, that’s his, he wrote it, that’s his song.’”

And, as they say, the rest is history. “Tonight is the seventh night of Hanukkah and here to sing a Hanukkah song is Adam Sandler!” MacDonald said, welcoming his fellow cast member to the "Update" desk.

Norm MacDonald during Adam Sandler's performance of 'The Chanukah Song' on "Weekend Update" on Saturday Night Live on December 3, 1994. Photo: Alan Singer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“When I was a kid, this time of year always made me feel a little left out. Because in school there were so many Christmas songs and all us Jewish kids had was the song ‘Dreidel Dreidel Dreidel,’” Sandler explained. “So I wrote a brand new Hanukkah song for us Jewish kids to sing and I hope you like it.”

Sandler debuted “The Hanukkah Song” in front of the live studio audience, who erupted in laughter after each clever line.

The lyrics to Adam Sandler’s "Hanukkah Song” from SNL

Put on your yarmulke

Here comes Hanukkah

So much funukkah

To celebrate Hanukkah

Hanukkah is the festival of lights

Instead of one day of presents, we have eight crazy nights

When you feel like the only kid in town without a Christmas tree

Here's a list of people who are Jewish just like you and me

David Lee Roth lights the menorah

So do Kirk Douglas, James Caan, and the late Dinah Shore-ah

Guess who eats together at the Carnegie Deli?

Bowzer from Sha Na Na and Arthur Fonzarelli

Paul Newman's half Jewish, Goldie Hawn's half, too

Put them together, what a fine lookin' Jew

You don't need "Deck The Halls" or "Jingle Bell Rock"

'Cause you can spin a dreidel with Captain Kirk and Mr. Spock, both Jewish

Put on your yarmulke

Here comes for Hanukkah

The owner of the Seattle Supersonic-ahs

Celebrates Hanukkah

O.J. Simpson, not a Jew

But guess who is? Hall of famer Rod Carew, he converted

We got Ann Landers and her sister, Dear Abby

Harrison Ford's a quarter Jewish, not too shabby

Some people think that Ebenezer Scrooge is

Well, he's not, but guess who is?

All three Stooges

So many Jews are in showbiz

Tom Cruise isn't, but I think his agent is

Tell your friend, Veronica

It's time to celebrate Hanukkah

I hope I get a harmonica

On this lovely, lovely Hanukkah

So drink your gin and tonic-ah

But don’t smoke your marijuani-khah

If you really, really wanna-kah

Have a happy, happy, happy, happy Hanukkah

Happy Hanukkah, everybody!

Harrison Ford corrected Adam Sandler’s lyrics about him in “The Hanukkah Song”

Throughout “The Hanukkah Song,” Sandler sings about celebrities and famous athletes who are also Jewish including Paul Newman, Goldie Hawn, and Harrison Ford, who he says is “a quarter Jewish.”

Of course, in 1994, Sandler couldn’t quickly fact-check his lyrics online. But the Star Wars icon did it for him when the two actors eventually met in person.

“Back then when I wrote it, I don't think Google was around. So, I was like, going off of something, I don't know, he's a quarter Jewish,” Sandler recalled in a 2022 interview with Josh Horowitz. “I remember when I met Harrison Ford, he goes, ‘Half.’”

As for the other celebrities mentioned, Sandler told Horowitz, “Everybody was nice. Everybody was happy” to be included.

Adam Sandler still gets “excited” whenever he hears “The Hanukkah Song”

More than three decades after he first performed it on SNL, Sandler also celebrates the legacy of “The Hanukkah Song.” Speaking to Access Hollywood in 2023, Sandler said he sings it to this day.

“I sing it alone, I sing it without the kids. I go into our basement, I rip it out, I do the soft-shoe to it,” he said. “If it comes on the radio, and I hear it, I get excited. That’s still awesome.”

Sadie Sandler, Jackie Sandler, Adam Sandler and Sunny Sandler arrive for the premiere of "Leo" at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on November 19, 2023. Photo: Getty Images

Sandler added that Sadie and Sunny, his daughters with his wife Jackie are “proud” of their dad’s song. “I’m happy to be a part of Hanukkah,” he told Access Hollywood. “That was a good time of life to be associated with the song and the holiday. Very, very proud of that.”