Adam Levine & Wife Behati Prinsloo Show Off the Coolest Matching Fangs

The Voice O.G. was looking quite vampy while celebrating Halloween with the family this year.

Halloween is the perfect time to don an alter ego and have a blast with loved ones, and Adam Levine — pop superstar and beloved Coach of The Voice — transformed into a vampire with his wife, Behati Prinsloo, for the frightful festivities.

Actress and model Prinsloo took to Instagram to share some of her highlights from October, where the Levine family could be seen living it up during spooky season. Prinsloo and Levine have been married since 2014 and have raised three kids together: Dusty Rose, Gio Grace, and their young boy, born in January 2023. Levine is a proud family man, so it's no wonder he leaned into the Halloween hallmarks this year as he celebrated the holiday with Prinsloo and their three little ones.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Halloween fun

On November 2, Prinsloo shared a delightful Instagram carousel of recenr memories with the family, and as expected, there is no shortage of pumpkins, monsters, and Halloween icons. In the third photo of the carousel, Prinsloo and Levine strike a vampiric pose for the camera, wearing fangs and costume makeup for the spooky occasion.

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine attend the 2024 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

"Live for October 👻🧛‍♀️🕷️👽🎃😈🧙‍♀️," Prinsloo captioned the post. Other photo highlights include moments from trick-or-treating adventures and spooky highlights with the kids in costume. In one pic, one of Levine's kids poses with a scary mask; another picture shows a little one in a skunk costume, and another highlight features someone in a head-to-toe jack-o-lantern fit.

Levine's adorable dog even got in costume, looking downright frightful with a bloody prop knife on his head and fake bloody socks that tracked paw prints around the house. Scattered throughout the family photos, Prinsloo shared slick selfies of her different makeup looks throughout the season.

Adam Levine's dog via Behati Prinsloo's instagram story. Photo: Behati Prinsloo/Instagram

"I don't know how you can have a better life. I'm lucky enough to do what I love professionally, but also have the greatest personal life and family I could ever ask for," Levine told People in December 2023. "And having kids and a wonderful wife, and just that life that I cling so much to. I love it so much."

