All About Sheryl Crow’s Sons, Wyatt and Levi

"My kids so clearly not only picked me but picked each other and man, what a cool honor," Crow said.

Sheryl Crow is one of the most beloved musicians slated to perform during Little Big Town's Christmas at the Opry on NBC on December 16. And her life is just as exciting off-stage as on.

Read all about her two sons, Levi and Wyatt, below.

Sheryl Crow's sons, Wyatt and Levi

After completing treatment for breast cancer, Crow decided that, partner or not, it was time to fulfill her dream of becoming a mother. "A family doesn’t always look like girl meets boy, they fall in love, they get married, they have a kid,” she told Parade in 2008, per TODAY. “I said, ‘OK, I’m going to let go of what I think things are supposed to look like, because I can’t control anything. When I try to control things, that’s when I keep things from happening.’”

Crow adopted both of her sons as babies. Wyatt came first, then Levi. "I was hoping to adopt a [second] child when Wyatt was 2; a lot of the adoptions fell through," she told Redbook. "But things always work out perfectly...for Wyatt, 2 would have been too early. It would have been difficult for his self-esteem. But 3 is perfect because he's very well established now in who he is. He helps me with Levi's baths, with the burping. He helps me hold the bottle. He's very involved."

Crow has written a number of songs inspired by her experience of motherhood, and even featured her boys in the video for her song "Forever."

Levi Crow, Sheryl Crow and Wyatt Crow attend the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

“They're both musical, and I'm one of those obnoxious parents who's like, 'You have to take piano. Do not argue with me about it,'" she revealed to People in 2023 about her kids.

“My 15-year-old [Wyatt], he's got a great ear and can play really well. I think he will always tinker, but he wants to be a marine biologist, so I don't know how to compete with that…I’m happy for him to go save the reefs. That's what he wants to do,” she added, explaining that Wyatt “is a great bass player, and he's learning James Jamerson just like I did."

"I had the gift of getting a lot of things out of my system before I had my kids, or before I got my kids. So there wasn't anything that I felt like I was missing," she told Hoda Kotb on the Making Space podcast, adding, "You don't get the wrong kids. It just doesn't happen that way. And my kids so clearly not only picked me but picked each other and man, what a cool honor."

