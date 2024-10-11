Cate Blanchett Has a Hilarious Adoption Proposal for Blake Shelton

Shelton's got the hook-up. When Cate Blanchett stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show, she probably didn't expect that Host Kelly Clarkson would be able to help her find her next pet, but that's exactly what happened. Read on to find out why Blake Shelton, who like Clarkson is a former Coach on The Voice, might be expecting a call from the Oscar winner.

Blake Shelton is the man to see for a miniature highland cow

Visiting The Kelly Clarkson Show, Blanchett explained that she and her husband, who share four children, also share a fondness for animals. "We’ve always said we wanted to get chickens. I fell in love with my husband over a poem he wrote about cows...He called them high-heeled philosophers and I went, 'I love you.'"

And she's been adding to their bovine collection. "We have a few cows and we have two chameleons. One’s called Lydia. The kids always name the animals after roles I play. We have four dogs now," she continued. Lydia is for Lydia Tár, protagonist of 2022's Tár.

Blanchett went on the explain that her "daughter heard I was coming here, and she wants not only a highland cow…but a miniature highland cow," which "only exist in the States," and that's when a lightbulb went off in Clarkson's mind.

"I know someone who has it!" she said. "I don’t know if he still has it, but Blake Shelton has [one]," Clarkson added, and Blanchett didn't miss a beat before asking, "Could I adopt it?"

That would be up to Shelton, but in any case, he must know where to find one. As Clarkson put it, "He is the guy to go to in the States for random [stuff] like that."

Blake Shelton once had a pet raccoon

A miniature cow is nothing for Shelton, an Oklahoma-bred farm boy at heart. Growing up, he had a pet raccoon, and he got Jennifer Hudson's son a goat for his birthday. He's a friend to any animal, once petting a possum that snuck into his house.

So, of course Shelton and his wife, The Voice Coach Gwen Stefani, took in the kitten that wandered onto their property recently. "This is Corn Shelton 🥰," the "Hollaback Girl" singer wrote on Instagram, uploading a montage of clips of the cat. She continued, "The day he showed up to our home, he was hardly alive + so sick, but with a lot of love + nurturing, he became a healthy kitten. we’re so grateful that he’s a part of our family 🤍"