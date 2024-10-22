Destination X Host Jeffrey Dean Morgan Embraces Farm Life With His Family

Samuel L. Jackson Talks The Piano Lesson, Where He Thinks Mace Windu, Jules and Nick Fury Are Now

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is going on a big trip as the host of Destination X. But here's who he's with when not on the road filming.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan cherishes his time with his family, away from the hustle and bustle of city living.

"I think being a dad has been the greatest gift," he told People after being named Sexiest “Dad” Alive in 2017. These days, he’s preparing to host Destination X, an intriguing twist on an adventure competition that merges “fantasy with reality.” Based on a hit Belgian series, the show will premiere on NBC midseason in 2025.

For an actor who has built his career playing sociopaths (Negan in The Walking Dead), demon hunters (Supernatural), and gun-toting anti-heroes (Watchmen), it’s sweet to see his softer side when he’s not on camera. Though no one can fend off zombies quite like Morgan, in real life, he lives on a farm in upstate New York, owns a candy store, and is a devoted husband and dad.

Here's what we know about Morgan’s family life.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan met his wife, Hilarie Burton, on a blind date

Hilarie Burton Morgan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan attend the "The Walking Dead: Dead City" Premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival on June 13, 2023. Photo: Rob Kim/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Blind dates don’t have to be awful, in fact, they can lead to true love. Morgan was set up by his Supernatural co-star, Jensen Ackles, and his wife, Daneel Ackles (One Tree Hill). The Grey’s Anatomy heartthrob and actress Hilarie Burton had an instant connection when the four went on a double date at a Los Angeles pub in 2009.

Jensen recalled Morgan’s dramatic entrance on a Harley during an interview on the couple’s talk show, Friday Night In With The Morgans.

“We were sitting there in the front window, and Hilarie sees this guy get off a bike in slow-motion and take his helmet off and throw his hair [around]. It was all very surreal. You walked in, the two of you locked eyes, and that was pretty much the rest of the evening," he said.

“The smokin hot @jeffreydeanmorgan showed up and it was game over,” Hilarie wrote in an Instagram post about first laying eyes on her husband. “Here’s to being crazy kids, living all over the country, giving birth to two doppelgängers, getting gray hair and still being totally inappropriate....together.”

Who is Hilarie Burton?

Burton shot to fame as Peyton Sawyer on One Tree Hill (2003-2012), and she’s now producing and starring in a reboot of the iconic series with fellow Tree Hill High alum Sophia Bush. She also hosts the true crime series It Couldn’t Happen Here, which focuses on small-town murder mysteries.

The busy mom and actress wears many hats, including that of a New York Times best-selling author. Her first book, “The Rural Diaries: Love, Livestock, and Big Life Lessons Down on Mischief Farm,” chronicles her life with Morgan away from the crowds and red carpets. The couple moved to a 120-acre working farm in Rhinebeck, New York, to raise a family — and tend to alpacas, donkeys, chickens, and cows. In 2023, she released her anticipated second memoir, “Grimoire Girl,” where she reveals more of the magic behind the mayhem.

Who are Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton’s kids?

Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Photo: Danny Ventrella/NBC

Though they tied the knot in 2019, the couple embraced parenthood early in their courtship with the arrival of their son, August “Gus” Morgan, on March 14, 2010, less than a year after they met. In February 2018, they had their second child, daughter George Virginia, and marriage soon followed the next year. Morgan also has a son with his ex, actress Sherrie Rose (Grey’s Anatomy).

If Morgan’s birthday tribute to George, now 6, is any indication, the actor takes a very hands-on approach to parenting.

“@hilarieburton calls her my 'barnacle' as she is connected to me, literally 24/7. My little doppelgänger. She’s me… just a tad smaller, a bit spicier, and a lot prettier…” he wrote.

Gus, now 14, is a fan of The Walking Dead and made his screen debut as a young zombie in 2021 (zombies run in the family: Burton once guest-starred as his character Negan’s wife).

"Our son has a Negan poster in his bedroom and a friend came over recently and he was like, 'Why do you have a poster of your dad?'" Hilarie told People. “He responded, ‘Because my dad's awesome.’"

Through the years, Morgan has shared memorable family outings on Instagram with his fans, including Gus’ first concert (Metallica), trips to Disneyland, and horseback rides with George.

Morgan and his family raise money for local charities

In addition to running a farm in Rhinebeck, Morgan and Burton use their star power to raise funds for causes near and dear to their hearts. That includes helping to renovate a local non-profit that provides mental health care for children and auctioning off artwork to help small businesses.

Proving once again they are total relationship goals, the couple saved a local candy store from extinction. They co-own Samuel’s Sweet Shop in Rhinebeck with actor Paul Rudd (Anchorman, The 40 Year Old Virgin) and his wife Julie Rudd.

“Saving Samuel’s is one of the coolest things we have done,” wrote Morgan on the website. Whether he’s hosting Destination X or spending quality time with his family, life is certainly sweet for Jeffrey Dean Morgan.