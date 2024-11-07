'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever' Stars Tease Holiday Movie About 'Worst Kids In The World'

It's the Golden Gophers versus the Scarlet Knights in Big Ten action!

Where to Watch Minnesota vs. Rutgers in Big Ten College Football

As we head into Week 11 of the 2024/2025 college football season, there’s plenty of great games to keep an eye on, including the Big Ten matchup between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, airing exclusively on NBC and Peacock.

As the home team, the Knights come into the contest with an unfortunate four-game losing streak. After a promising start, including wins against Virginia Tech and Washington, they'll be looking to right the ship this weekend when the Gophers visit SHI Stadium, in Piscataway, New Jersey.

When does the Minnesota vs. Rutgers college football game start on NBC and Peacock? The Rutgers Scarlet Knights kick off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at SHI Stadium, in Piscataway, New Jersey beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 9.

Where can you watch the Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights Big Ten college football game? The Minnesota vs. Rutgers college football game this week airs on NBC and streams simultaneously on Peacock.

What to expect from the Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights Big Ten College football game

The Gophers, led by head coach P.J. Fleck and quarterback Max Brosmer, are on a four-game win streak including a sweet 25-17 win against Illinois. At 6-3, they're sitting pretty at No. 5 in the Big Ten standings, and they've already qualified for a bowl game. But they're looking for more.

Meanwhile, at 4-4, the Greg Schiano-coached Scarlet Knights are the second to last team in the conference, just barely outranking Purdue. But they're returning from a bye week, and now is the time to turn things around, beginning with QB Athan Kaliakmanis, who coincidentally used to play for Minnesota for the first three years of his college career.

As for their last meeting, Minnesota handed it to Rutgers 31-0 back in 2022, the first matchup between Fleck and his former mentor Schiano. Will this game turn the tides? We'll see Saturday, November 9 at 12:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock!

Tune in to NBC and Peacock all season long for Big Ten and Notre Dame football!