Where Is Sheinelle Jones on TODAY? (January 10)

The co-anchor is unfortunately missing Hoda Kotb's last day, TODAY turned into a spectacular "Hoda-bration!"

It is Hoda Kotb's last day on TODAY, so it is an on-air family affair. But one person absent from the TODAY team is co-anchor Sheinelle Jones.

"Sheinelle is off," Al Roker said at the top of the third hour of TODAY, which Jones usually co-hosts. Her temporary replacement, Jill Martin, told Roker, Craig Melvin, and Dylan Dreyer that she was "here for the Hoda-bration."

"We got to say, not farewell, but 'Hey, we're going to miss you everyday," Roker continued, reflecting on Kotb's last day, as Melvin added that "It was such a special morning."

Back in September, when Kotb announced she would be leaving TODAY, her coworkers and co-anchors reacted to her decision to leave, including Jones who said, "Hoda has a relationship with every single person on this couch in her own way, so I think we're all just kind of wrestling with it inside. But we also know what a dynamic mom you are, and presence you are. And your whole movement with wellness, you are going to change the world. And we know it."

After nearly two decades on the air, Kotb bid adieu to her TODAY co-workers in a "Hoda-bration" on Friday, January 10.

The emotional and star-studded celebration took over TODAY, with surprise visits from Simone Biles, Maria Shriver, Kermit the Frog, and Kotb's daughters, Hope and Haley.

"What you're doing is so brave," Shriver told Kotb about her departure and her new venture into the wellness space. "I'm so excited for you. It's scary and weird and hopeful and terrifying and all of the above all at the same time. And that's OK. You're made for this."

On the third hour of TODAY, Roker, Melvin and team confirmed the "Hoda-bration" festivities will continue during TODAY's fourth hour, the final episode of TODAY With Hoda & Jenna.

Hoda Kotb is hosting her final TODAY hour in Seth Meyers' studio

For Kotb's final TODAY, the fourth hour will have a live audience and it will broadcast from Studio 8G — where Late Night with Seth Meyers is filmed — in New York City’s Rockefeller Center for a spectacular Hoda-bration! On Monday, January 13, TODAY with Hoda and Jenna will debut as TODAY with Jenna & Friends, featuring Jenna Bush Hager with a revolving cast of guest co-hosts until a permanent new co-host is named.