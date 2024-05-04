What's Happened to Sgt. Ayanna Bell on Law & Order: Organized Crime?

What happened between Ayanna Bell and her ex-wife Denise Bullock?

At the start of the series, Bell and wife Denise Bullock (Keren Dukes) had been married for several years, and the two had a son together, Jackson Bell Bullock.

Marital turbulence began in Season 1: Denise was irritated by Bell's time away from the family and felt unsupported in her relationship when she began pursuing her own career. It really began heading south in Season 2, Episode 17 ("Can't Knock The Hustle") when Denise was offered a job by corrupt politician Leon Kilbride (This Is Us star Ron Cephas Jones). Denise was thrilled about the opportunity, but Bell was suspicious of Kilbride's dealings with numerous criminal networks and encouraged her wife to turn down the gig to better parent their son — to Denise's annoyance.

Tensions continued in Season 2, Episode 19 (“Dead Presidents”) when, despite learning Kilbride was under investigation by the OCCB, Denise accepted the job behind Bell’s back.

Kilbride was arrested in the Season 2 finale (“Friend or Foe”), but Denise was upset, telling her wife that that she hoped she was happy. When Bell came home from work later that night, she found a note from Denise explaining that their marriage wasn’t working and that she had left, taking Jack with her. /p>

At the top of Season 3 of Law & Order: OC, Bell and Denise were navigating their divorce. In Episode 2 ("Everybody Knows The Dice Are Loaded"), the two met up and Denise confessed that she felt Bell had also had responsibilities as a wife and mother, but that she'd abandoned them for the sake of her career. The couple officially separated and later divorced

With time, Bell acclimated to the single life, slowly allowing the OCCB to become her second family. With decades of experience prioritizing work over his love life, Stabler has been there to lend his support, helping Bell navigate the ups and downs of life after divorce.