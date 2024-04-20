Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight, April 20?

Here's the lowdown on who's hosting Saturday Night Live tonight, and whether it's a new episode.

Is Saturday Night Live new this week? Here's everything you need to know about the April 20 episode.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

SNL has been on a serious hot streak. The week after Ramy Youssef's SNL debut, beloved alum Kristen Wiig returned on April 6 to become a Five-Timer and had the audience howling with gems like "Jumanji" and the horror movie trailer for Pilates.

If you were wondering who could possibly follow an SNL episode hosted by an all-time-great cast member, April 13's Host was the perfect answer. After making a brief cameo in Wiig's monologue the weekend prior, The Fall Guy star Ryan Gosling returned to Studio 8H and delivered a perfect episode, cold-opening with a fresh installment of his recurring "Close Encounters" sketch with Kate McKinnon and revived his ponytailed font hater from his 2017 "Papyrus" short with Kyle Mooney.

And then there was the "Beavis and Butt-Head" sketch that had everyone cracking up —even the cast.

Below, all the info on who's hosting this week's SNL, and whether it's a repeat.

RELATED: Every Member of the Five-Timers Club, in Order

Chloe Fineman as Liz and host Ryan Gosling during "The Engagement" sketch on Saturday Night Live Episode 1861, Saturday, April 13, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Is there a new episode of Saturday Night Live tonight, April 20, 2024?

No.

NBC will air a previous episode of Saturday Night Live, with Host Shane Gillis and Musical Guest 21 Savage.

RELATED: Watch Kristen Wiig's SNL Monologue and Sketches from April 6

Who's the next SNL Host?

Dua Lipa!

The "Houdini" singer will be both the Host and the Musical Guest on May 4.

Dua Lipa performs onstage for the 2020 American Music Awards, broadcast on November 22, 2020 London, England. Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for dcp

The English-Albanian singer and Argylle actress has performed as Musical Guest on Saturday Night Live twice, on February 3, 2018, and December 19, 2020.

"DOUBLE DUTY DUA!!!!!!" the three-time Grammy winner wrote in an Instagram post announcing the news.

How do I get tickets to Saturday Night Live?

SNL’s ticket lottery is held annually in August. Want to see all the action live? Get all the info on how to enter the SNL ticket lottery and see Season 50 in person.

RELATED: Why the First Saturday Night Live Cast Were Called the Not Ready for Prime Time Players

Watch Saturday Night Live on at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and Peacock, streaming next day on Peacock.