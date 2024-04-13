Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight, April 13?

We’re near the end of Season 49! Here’s what to know about SNL ’s Host and Musical Guest on April 13.

Is Saturday Night Live new this week? Here's everything you need to know about April 13's episode.

Spring has arrived, and along with the warmer weather, we're barreling toward the finale of SNL Season 49. Not to worry, though: There's still a slew of fresh episodes in store before the show's hardworking cast and crew goes on summer hiatus!

It's been a strong back half of the season, as the show's welcomed a wide array of talent as Hosts, from actor-comedians like Ayo Edibiri and Ramy Youssef to Euphoria's Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney. And last week, the Five-Timers Club got a new member when SNL legend Kristen Wiig tried on her velvety new jacket with help from fellow Five-Timer Paul Rudd, Martin Short, Jon Hamm, and former cast members Will Forte and Fred Armisen.

Following Wiig's triumphant return, you may be wondering whether this week brings another new episode.

Below, all the info on who's hosting this week's SNL, and whether it's a repeat.

Ryan Gosling during Promos for Saturday Night Live on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. Photo: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

Is there a new episode of Saturday Night Live tonight, April 13, 2024?

Yes.

SNL is airing a new episode on April 13.

Who's hosting SNL this week?

Ryan Gosling!

Gosling is hosting for his third time. The three-time Academy Award nominee earned his most recent Oscar nod for his role as Ken in Barbie, delivering a viral performance of Best Original Song nominee "I'm Just Ken" at the 2024 awards show in March.

This spring, Gosling stars opposite Oppenheimer's Emily Blunt in The Fall Guy, an action-romance film loosely based on the 1980s TV series of the same name. The movie premieres on May 3.

April 6's Musical Guest will be Chris Stapleton.

Ryan Gosling attends the SXSW premiere of "The Fall Guy" presented by Universal Pictures at The Paramount Theater on March 12, 2024 in Austin, Texas; Chris Stapleton attends the 2023 CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Universal Pictures; Scott Kirkland/Disney via Getty Images

Watch Ryan Gosling's SNL sketches from 2015 and 2017

Gosling's previous SNL episodes on December 5, 2015, and September 30, 2017 featured memorable sketches like "Close Encounter" with Kate McKinnon and "Santa Baby" with Vanessa Bayer. Revisit a few standouts below.

"Close Encounter"

Close Encounter

Three alien abductees share *wildly* differing experiences in this sketch from Gosling's first SNL.

"Another Close Encounter"

Another Close Encounter

The hilarious 2017 follow-up proved Gosling, McKinnon and company could make lightning strike twice.

"Levi's Wokes"

Levi's Wokes

Gosling channels his inner cool guy (his easiest acting challenge ever?) in this faux denim ad.

"Weekend Update: Guy Who Just Bought a Boat on Dating"

Weekend Update: Guy Who Just Bought a Boat on Dating

Barbie director and SNL fan Greta Gerwig told the Smartless podcast that this sketch with Alex Moffat helped convince her he was the right man to play the Ken doll.

How do I get tickets to Saturday Night Live?

SNL’s ticket lottery is held annually in August. Want to see all the action live? Get all the info on how to enter the SNL ticket lottery and see Season 50 in person.

