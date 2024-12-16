This Limited Edition SNL50 Christmas Ornament Brings Studio 8H to Your Tree

A Song from SNL: I Wish It Was Christmas Today

A Song from SNL: I Wish It Was Christmas Today

Handmade in Poland, this dazzling new decoration is only available in one place (so be sure to let Santa know!).

Prepare to make your season even brighter with a dazzling new Saturday Night Live Christmas ornament that celebrates the comedy show's historic 50th season and its anniversary.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and Peacock, streaming next day on Peacock.

The intricate ornament features iconic imagery from the series, including the SNL logo, a New York City taxi cab, and the Studio 8H stage — complete with entrance stairs and crane camera — where Hosts deliver their opening monologue. In front of the ornament's gold SNL logo ornament, it reads "50 Years" in festive glitter, marking the milestone year with some yuletide cheer.

RELATED: These SNL Christmas Sketches Will Have You Laughing Through the Holiday Season

The Shop at NBC Studios wanted to create a special commemorative item that would best encapsulate the SNL experience, and pay homage to 50 amazing years. The Shop at NBC Studios worked with the different SNL teams and costume designers to render the stage doors, the crane camera, and the building where the show is taped, 30 Rockefeller Plaza.

A commemorative Christmas ornament for Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary. Photo: NBC Store

Handcrafted in Poland, only 1,000 pieces were made, and each is hand numbered — making for a truly unique item. The SNL 50 ornament is priced at $110.

So if you're planning a special visit to see the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, make sure to swing by The Shop at NBC Studios to pick up one of the limited edition SNL Season 50 ornaments — so you can deck the halls with your love for Saturday Night Live on your own Christmas tree at home.

RELATED: Emma Stone Sparkles in SNL's Musical Ode to the Regifted Christmas Candle

Where can I buy the SNL Season 50 Christmas ornament? The limited edition SNL Season 50 Christmas ornament is only available in-person at The Shop at NBC Studios, located in 30 Rockefeller Center in New York. The ornaments are $110. Can't make to The Shop? You'll find an astounding array of SNL merch at the store's online destination, from this incredible "What Up with That?" holiday crewneck to a Funko Pop! doll of Chris Farley's beloved Matt Foley character.

A commemorative Christmas ornament for Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary. Photo: NBC Store

Watch the 2024 A Saturday Night Live Christmas special

Keep the funny festivities going this holiday season with A Saturday Night Live Christmas, set to air on Wednesday, December 18, at 9/8c on NBC.

Pete Davidson dressed as The Grinch during The Grinch sketch on Saturday Night Live on December 19, 2020. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

The two-hour special will feature a compilation of memorable Christmas-themed sketches from the show's 50 seasons. A Saturday Night Christmas will also be available to stream on Peacock the next day, Thursday, December 19. An encore presentation of the special will air December 23 at 8/7c on NBC.