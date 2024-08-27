Selena Gomez Became a Living Bratz Doll in Her Hilarious SNL Episode

The Only Murders in the Building star transformed into Jade during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut in 2007.

Selena Gomez is Brat: The actress, singer, and producer became a living, breathing version of Bratz doll Jade when she hosted Saturday Night Live on May 14, 2022.

In the "Bratz Dolls" sketch, Sarah Sherman plays a young girl whose parents (Heidi Gardner and Kyle Mooney) have just told her they're getting a divorce. When she asks to be left alone, she strolls over to the three dolls standing on top of her bookshelves.

"I guess this is growing up," the girl says to herself. "I wish I could talk to you guys about this! I can’t believe my dolls are my only friends."

And with a puff of pink smoke, Bratz dolls Jade (Selena Gomez), Gigi (Aidy Bryant), and Dylan (Bowen Yang) come to life, each striking a sassy hands-on-hips pose.

"Who are you guys?!" the girl asks them.

"We are your Bratz dolls," Gigi says, as the three launch into a rendition of the extremely 2000s-pop theme to the Bratz TV show: "We are the girls with the passion for fashion: Ba, Ba, Ba, Bratz!"

"You're like, alive?!" the girl exclaims, hardly believing her eyes.

"We come to life every time a girl's parents get a divorce," Jade explains.

"Yeah," Dylan adds. "And we're for girls who are too old for Claire's, but too young for Talbots."

Sarah Sherman, Bowen Yang, host Selena Gomez, and Aidy Bryant during the “Bratz Dolls” sketch on Saturday Night Live Episode 1825 Saturday, May 14, 2022. Photo: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Selena Gomez is Brat on SNL

"I'm Jade," Gomez says, dressed in one of the actual doll's signature looks (kudos to the Saturday Night Live wardrobe department). "I have a flip phone, a dog salon, and i fight with my boyfriend a lot."

"I'm a boy Brat," Yang's Dylan tells the girl. "I have a hard time making male friends because we're... competitive about sports and...girls."

When the girl starts to agonize over her parents' split, Jade cuts her off with a, "shut the hell up with that, you floof," before disparaging her mother.

"But what's the deal with your dad?" Gigi asks, twirling her long blonde hair. "He's...interesting to us."

Bowen Yang, host Selena Gomez, and Aidy Bryant during the “Bratz Dolls” sketch on Saturday Night Live Episode 1825 Saturday, May 14, 2022. Photo: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

"I don't love how you asked that," the girl says. The trio continues to dish out advice that ranges from useless ("Be true. Be real. Be Bratz!") to wildly inappropriate, like the suggestion that her father "probably likes girls who wear huge hats and have lips like this."

"Can you guys just shrink down and go back to being dolls now?" the girl finally asks.

"No," Jade tells her. "We're going to Miami with your dad!" Cue the Bratz theme.

When was Selena Gomez on SNL?

Gomez has appeared on Saturday Night Live three times in total: Once as Musical Guest, once as Host, and most recently in a cameo.

On January 23, 2016, Gomez was Musical Guest during Ronda Rousey's episode, singing "Good for You/Same Old Love" and "Hands to Myself" from her 2015 album Revival. She also made a cameo as herself in the evening's "Bland Man" Bachelor parody sketch.

She returned to host in support of Only Murders in the Building in 2022 (co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short appeared in her monologue. Gomez returned the favor during Martin and Short's December 10, 2022 episode in Season 48, popping up in the "Father of the Bride" sketch.

Father of the Bride

