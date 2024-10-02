You'll Be Blown Away by How Long Kodi Lee Can Hold This Super Difficult Note (VIDEO)

So close! Kodi Lee recently showed off his note-holding skills by participating in a viral social media challenge that every America's Got Talent fan has to see.

On September 27, the fan favorite AGT alum participated in the "Pitch Perfect Challenge," a popular video game-esque challenge on Instagram that dares users to fit balls through holes using only their voice. It's only possible to "win" if you correctly sing the famous "Do Re Mi" scale using perfect pitch. And of course Lee was up for the challenge. Heck yeah!

Even though he nearly succeeded until the very last moment, the 28-year-old singer showed off his impressive vocal talent by holding the final difficult note for far longer than most people can.

"I definitely shoulda got that last one, just sayin 🤷‍♂️," Lee captioned. "#heckyeah #doremifasollatido #doremi #music #autismawareness #singersongwriter #mindful #musician #favorite #family.”

Although he didn't technically beat the challenge, his fans consider it a win whenever Lee spreads his positivity and joy through song.

Lee memorably won Season 14 of AGT after a dazzling series of performances and participated in 2024's America's Got Talent: Fantasy League and picked up right where he left off. Let's put it this way: fans still talk about his epic cover of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody."

Kodi Lee's mother has supported his dreams since day one

Behind every great man is a great woman — and Lee's mom fits that bill nicely in more ways than one! She's supported Lee's journey throughout his life with the kind of compassion and love. During a post-Season 14 interview with NBC Nightly News as reported by Daily Mail, Lee's mother, Tina, described how Lee never was deterred from living his dream, despite being autistic and legally blind due to a condition called optic nerve hypoplasia.

'Through music and performing, he was able to withstand living in this world because when you're autistic, it's really hard to do what everybody else does," she explained. "It has actually saved his life, playing music."

Lee's destiny seemed written in the stars at a young age. His mother revealed his love for music was something that he always had inside him.

'We found out that he loved music really early on," she continued. "He listened, and his eyes just went huge. And he started singing, and that's when I was in tears because I realized he is an entertainer. Any opportunity Kodi has to perform is a good day for him, and the bigger, more energetic the audience, the more he loves to shine."

If there's one word to describe Kodi Lee, it's "inspiring."