Kodi Lee Channels Outkast with High-Energy "Hey Ya!" Cover (VIDEO)

The AGT winner performed the 2003 hit at August's STARS of the Spectrum Music Festival .

Kodi Lee is the gift that keeps on giving.

How to Watch Watch America’s Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The 28-year-old America's Got Talent viral sensation — who is legally blind and autistic — has shared his unreal vocal and musical talents with the world long after his AGT win. In fact, Lee is at it again with an August 6 Instagram post of him performing at this year's STARS of the Spectrum Music Festival where he led the crowd in a rendition of one of the most sing-along-worthy songs ever: OutKast's 2003 mega-hit, "Hey Ya!"

For real — Lee casually channeled André 3000 in spectacular fashion. Everything sounded pitch-perfect, and the only downside to that video is that it only captured the first verse of the iconic song. (Talk about lucky people in the crowd that day!)

AGT viewers still vividly remember Lee's Golden Buzzer moment in 2019 that has garnered more than 1.6 million views on YouTube. It came after the young star delivered an unbelievable rendition of Donny Hathaway's "A Song For You" and made then-judge Gabrielle Union gush with some of the highest praise possible.

"You just want to give your kids the moon, the stars, the rainbows," Union said. "And tonight, I'm going to give you something special."

With that, history was made, and Lee earned his first-ever Golden Buzzer!

"You just changed the world," Union later told Lee.

Here's everything to know about OutKast's "Hey Ya!"

Kodi Lee arrives at "America's Got Talent" live show at Dolby Theatre on August 17, 2021 in Hollywood, California; Big Boi and Andre of OutKast on the set of their video shoot in 2002. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage; Kevin Winter/ImageDirect

Released in 2003 to an unsuspecting music world as part of the hip-hop duo's seminal double album Speakerboxxx/The Love Below, "Hey Ya!" blew up the charts almost overnight and became a critical and commercial success as it propelled OutKast to new heights.

"Hey Ya!" was everywhere in 2003, its unique arrangement and infinitely catchy lyrics made it a genre-buster. While the track had roots in hip-hop, the final version of the song was about as sugary-pop as songs get. The track reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it spent nine weeks on the top of the charts in the United States. the song also topped charts in countries around the world.

OutKast — which is composed of André 3000 and Big Boi — took home a Grammy win in 2003 for the song in the category of Best Urban/Alternative Performance, further cementing their place in history as the masterminds behind one of the catchiest songs of all time!