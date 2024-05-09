Gracie Abrams on Blacking Out While Performing with Taylor Swift and The Secret of Us (Extended)

The youngest daughter of The Voice coach knows how to shoot hoops already!

John Legend's Son Miles Cheers On Little Sister Esti as She Dunks a Toy Basketball

It's nothing but net for John Legend's youngest daughter!

On May 8, Legend's wife, Chrissy Teigen, posted the most adorable clip of their 1-year-old daughter Esti proudly dunking a toy basketball. In the video, the baby shoots the hoop and giggles while her 5-year-old older brother, Miles, cheers her on.

Esti has been living her best life lately, as Teigen also shared a clip of the baby excitedly meeting a live duck while at a Mother's Day tea party.

The tot also has a little troublemaking side to her. When Teigen appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show in January, she told a hilarious story about how Esti looked super proud after breaking a vase.

During the interview, Kelly Clarkson showed a picture of the toddler giving a big cheeky grin in front of a pile of a fractured ceramic.

"It seems expensive. What was broken?" Clarkson asked Teigen.

"I honestly don't know, because that is a rental home. But then I realized that they're probably going to see that," Teigen responded with a chuckle. "My reflex time; with Luna I would've caught that in a second. This one? I just let it happen," she added, referring to her 7-year-old daughter Luna.

"Yeah. That's having more than one kid," Clarkson said.

"The worst was how proud she was after. Usually they cry or something, [but] she's our tough cookie," Teigen said.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcome baby Esti

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 1965, Thursday, May 2, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Esti was born in January 2023, and Legend and Teigen both announced the wonderful news to fans by sharing a snapshot of two of Luna and Miles cradling the newborn.

“On Friday, we welcomed Esti Maxine Stephens to our family, and our house is overflowing with love and joy. I’m in awe of Chrissy’s strength and resilience and I’m so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister. I’m so, so grateful, but that doesn’t seem like a big enough word…,” Legend wrote in his caption.

“She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕 Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X,” Teigen wrote on her post.

