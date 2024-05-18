All About Jake Gyllenhaal’s Girlfriend, Jeanne Cadieu

Jake Gyllenhaal and Bowen Yang Can't Get Sabrina Carpenter's Song Out of Their Heads

After past high-profile relationships with fellow celebrities like Kristen Dunst and Reese Witherspoon, Road House and Presumed Innocent star and May 18 Saturday Night Live finale host Jake Gyllenhaal has opted to keep his romance with Jeanne Cadieu mostly private.

As such, you might not even know that Gyllenhaal and Cadieu have been together since 2018! Here's what we do know about the NYC-based pair.

Jeanne Cadieu and Jake Gyllenhaal at the New York premiere of "Road House" held at Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 19, 2024 in New York City. Photo: John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

Jeanne Cadieu is a model student (literally)

According to her Instagram bio, Cadieu is a model in addition to being a student at Columbia University, which Gyllenhaal also attended for a while before dropping out to act full-time.

Cadieu has walked in fashion shows for brands like Khaite, Michael Kors, Tory Burch and Victoria Beckham, and posed in campaigns for Tom Ford and Saint Laurent. In 2023, she appeared on the cover of the March issue of Harper's Bazaar France.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu's joint appearances

The pair made their red carpet debut in 2021, posing together at the premiere of The Lost Daughter, directed by Gyllenhaal's sister Maggie.

They stepped out again for the 2022 premiere of Ambulance and walked the Cannes red carpet together that year. In 2023, they sat together at the French Open. Most recently, they were at the premiere of Road House in New York.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu attend the 75th Annual Cannes Festival on May 24, 2022. Photo: Laurent KOFFEL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

What Jake Gyllenhaal has said about Jeanne Cadieu

In a 2020 interview with British Vogue, Gyllenhaal opened up about focusing on his personal life. "I'm interested in my life, even more so than my work.

"I've reached a point in my career where I feel hungry in a different way. I've seen how much of my life I've neglected as a result of being committed to that work and that idea," he said. "[I've] lightened up. Seeing life as something that is, you know, fleeting, and the world being as it is now. I've turned to my family, I've turned to my friends and I've turned to love. I'm a little less interested in the work, I would say, and more interested in that."

Gyllenhaal appeared on The Howard Stern Show in October 2021 and let slip, “I love her so much. She's such a good person.”

In 2023, the star told People, “It's a wonderful relationship,” adding, “We are private, but I guess we are who we are. We're just living our lives. We always have...I love that people are interested, but at the same time, it's like what's ours is ours.”