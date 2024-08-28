Is Chicago P.D. New Tonight? (August 28, 2024)

The Most Dramatic Chicago Med, Fire and P.D. Moments | One Chicago | NBC

Here's what you need to know about when Chicago P.D. returns.

Chicago P.D. Season 11 wrapped in May 2024, and it was one for the ages.

Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) got engaged; Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) slept with his CI; Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) nearly got a restraining order from a civilian; a serial killer kidnapped Voight (Jason Beghe), and Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) left Chicago — but not before divorcing Halstead.

Things happened.

It was such an action-packed and drama-filled season that new episodes are more desired than ever. Fans are dying to see what happens next, but when will they find out?

Read, below, to learn more about the premiere of Chicago P.D. Season 12.

Is a new episode of Chicago P.D. on tonight? (August 28, 2024)

Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), and Josephine Petrovic (Bojana Novakovic) appear in Chicago P.D. Season 11 Episode 13. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

No. Fans will have to wait a little longer for fresh episodes of Chicago P.D. — the series is in the middle of its traditional summer hiatus until Season 12 premieres in the fall.

However, filming is already underway on the new season, and your favorite cast members are having a blast, whether taking countless behind-the-scenes selfies with their co-stars or staying on set until the wee hours of the morning before heading off to bachelorette parties!

Talk about dedication.

Will there be a rerun of Chicago P.D. tonight? (August 28, 2024)

Chicago P.D. fans have the night off — NBC is presenting Toby Keith: American Icon at 9 p.m. ET/PT, and it's scheduled to run for two hours.

The star-studded music event will feature tons of your favorite country music stars performing on stage in a tribute to one of the most iconic artists in the industry. Check out this list of who's on tap:

Carrie Underwood

Eric Church

HARDY

Brantley Gilbert

Darius Rucker

Riley Green

Ella Langley

Lainey Wilson

Jamey Johnson

Jelly Roll

Luke Bryan

Ashley McBryde

Parker McCollum

Jordan Davis

Clay Walker

Krystal Keith

Scotty Emerick

Mac McAnally

Tyler Hubbard

Trace Adkins

That's an all-star lineup if there ever was one.

Catch up on past episodes of Chicago P.D. on Peacock

Peacock is home to your favorite NBC shows — and thanks to the power of streaming, you can watch any episode of Chicago P.D. on demand on any smart device you have.

When does Season 12 of Chicago P.D. premiere?

The wait is almost over: watch the Season 12 premiere of Chicago P.D. on Wednesday, September 25 at 10/9c on NBC. Episodes stream next day on Peacock.