Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Is Chicago Fire New Tonight? (May 8, 2024)
Find out when all your favorite One Chicago shows air new episodes on NBC.
It never gets easy saying goodbye to fan-favorite firefighters on Chicago Fire, but as Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende) and Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) head for the door, Firehouse 51 has tackled a chapter of change. Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) has stepped in as 51's commanding officer while Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) takes a leave of absence. Seasoned firefighters like Joe Cruz (Joe Miñoso) and Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) have risen to the challenge of holding down the fort, while mysterious new 51 candidates settle in.
RELATED: What to Know About Chicago Fire Season 12: Details
Read on, below, to learn when new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 12 air on NBC.
Is Chicago Fire new tonight? (May 8, 2024)
Yes!
RELATED: Where Did Boden Go on Chicago Fire?
From the synopsis, Firehouse 51 has a lot of changes on the horizon. Season 12, Episode 10 ("Inside Man") teases, "Severide goes for an unexpected ride on Truck 81; Ritter's worlds collide when his secret cop boyfriend helps 51 track down Severide and the missing rig."
When will new episodes of Chicago Fire return?
New episodes of Chicago Fire Season 12 air on Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC for One Chicago Wednesdays.
RELATED: Chicago Fire Executive Producer Reveals Everything About Where the Show Is Filmed
In a March 2024 interview with NBC Insider, Hanako Greensmith, the powerhouse paramedic Violet Mikami, teased three words to describe Season 12 of Chicago Fire: "Bittersweet, emotional, and supportive."
Where can I watch old episodes of Chicago Fire?
If you wish to catch up on Season 12 episodes or rewatch some fan-favorite Fire moments, Peacock is the go-to choice for streaming Chicago Fire episodes. With hundreds of episodes to watch, Chi-Hards are never deprived of One Chicago action.
In March, NBC Insider chatted with Kara Killmer about her Chicago Fire tenure. "There is such a core principle of humor and friendship that continues to keep [us] going; I think that's what's really special about our show in particular," Killmer said, adding that series creator Dick Wolf is "very intentional about making sure that the people who work on our show...have a good sense of humor."
RELATED: Why Hanako Greensmith Is Warning Chicago Fire Fans About New Recruit Jack Damon
Watch Chicago Fire on Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC and the next day on Peacock.