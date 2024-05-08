The Best Proposals from Chicago Med, Fire and P.D. | One Chicago | NBC

It never gets easy saying goodbye to fan-favorite firefighters on Chicago Fire, but as Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende) and Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) head for the door, Firehouse 51 has tackled a chapter of change. Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) has stepped in as 51's commanding officer while Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) takes a leave of absence. Seasoned firefighters like Joe Cruz (Joe Miñoso) and Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) have risen to the challenge of holding down the fort, while mysterious new 51 candidates settle in.

Read on, below, to learn when new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 12 air on NBC.

Is Chicago Fire new tonight? (May 8, 2024) Yes! RELATED: Where Did Boden Go on Chicago Fire? From the synopsis, Firehouse 51 has a lot of changes on the horizon. Season 12, Episode 10 ("Inside Man") teases, "Severide goes for an unexpected ride on Truck 81; Ritter's worlds collide when his secret cop boyfriend helps 51 track down Severide and the missing rig."

