Is Chicago Fire New Tonight? (May 29, 2024)
Find out when all of your favorite One Chicago series return on NBC and stream episodes on Peacock.
Chicago Fire is always an explosive watch.
The series has celebrated 12 action-packed seasons, with the recent Season 12 being a truly emotional journey. Chi-Hards watched a new era of the show take hold as beloved first responders headed for the door, including Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende) and Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer). Even the crew's longtime Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) will no longer be stationed at Firehouse 51 with his new gig as CFD Deputy Commissioner. Meanwhile, Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) remained a fan obsession as they explored new chapters of their marriage. It was a season of change, but Chicago Fire still boasts all of the same nail-biting rescues and swoon-worthy romance that keeps viewers coming back time and time again.
Read on, below, to learn when the new episodes of Chicago Fire return on NBC.
Is Chicago Fire new tonight? (May 29, 2024)
Unfortunately, not — Chicago Fire is in its off-season. The action will continue with an explosive Season 13 of Chicago Fire, returning in fall 2024 on NBC alongside Season 12 of Chicago P.D. and Season 10 of Chicago Med. As usual, Chicago Fire will occupy its regular time slot this fall of Wednesdays at 9/8c.
When do new episodes of Chicago Fire air?
New episodes of Chicago Fire will not air until the Season 13 premiere. Stay tuned for an official Season 13 premiere date.
NBC Insider chatted with Chicago Fire showrunner Andrew Newman about what all of the change at Firehouse 51 means for the future of the series.
"It is a new era [of Chicago Fire] in lots of ways, though the core family is still together and will need each other to manage the twists and turns ahead," Newman told NBC Insider. "Fans can expect some darker themes, with new challenges, battles, and thrills as things get shaken up at 51!"
Where can I watch old episodes of Chicago Fire?
One Chicago's summer hiatus is the perfect time to stream Chicago Fire episodes. Want to catch up on Season 12 episodes or rewatch some fan-favorite Fire moments? Peacock is the perfect place for streaming Chicago Fire episodes and classic NBC series.
With hundreds of Chicago Fire episodes to watch, the One Chicago action is always a stream away.