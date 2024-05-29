Is Chicago Fire new tonight? (May 29, 2024)

When do new episodes of Chicago Fire air?

New episodes of Chicago Fire will not air until the Season 13 premiere. Stay tuned for an official Season 13 premiere date.

NBC Insider chatted with Chicago Fire showrunner Andrew Newman about what all of the change at Firehouse 51 means for the future of the series.

"It is a new era [of Chicago Fire] in lots of ways, though the core family is still together and will need each other to manage the twists and turns ahead," Newman told NBC Insider. "Fans can expect some darker themes, with new challenges, battles, and thrills as things get shaken up at 51!"