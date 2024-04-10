NBC Insider Exclusive

Is Chicago Fire New Tonight? (April 10, 2024)

Find out when new episodes of all your favorite One Chicago shows air. 

By Jessica White
Chicago Fire Season 12 has been a nonstop emotional rollercoaster. 

We've said farewell to beloved characters like Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende) and Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer). Meanwhile, the love story between Stella (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Severide (Taylor Kinney) remains an obsession, as is the slow-burn romance between Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) and Sam Carver (Jake Lockett).

All of this is to say: Chicago Fire has been a thrilling watch, and viewers can't wait to see what happens next. But alas, weekly watchers — it's time to press pause. 

RELATED: Is Jesse Spencer Coming Back to Chicago Fire for Good?

Read on, below, to learn when new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 12 return on NBC.

Kelly Severide , Stella Kidd, and Christopher Herrmann stand in uniform near a fire truck Season 12 Episode 8 "All the Dark".
Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) appear Season 12 Episode 8 "All the Dark". Photo: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Is Chicago Fire new tonight? (April 10, 2024) 

Unfortunately not.

RELATED: What to Know About Chicago Fire Season 12: Details

All three One Chicago series are going on a brief hiatus. But have no fear: The fan favorite firefighters will return soon, and the break is the perfect opportunity to binge all of the best Chicago Fire episodes on Peacock.

A closeup of Eamonn Walker as Chief Wallace Boden
Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) appears in Chicago Fire Season 12 Episode 7. Photo: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

When will new episodes of Chicago Fire return?

New episodes of Chicago Fire Season 12 will return on Wednesday, May 1 at 9/8c on NBC for One Chicago Wednesdays. 

In a March 2024 interview with NBC Insider,  Greensmith gave Chi-Hards three words to describe Season 12 of Chicago Fire: "Bittersweet, emotional, and supportive."

Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso), Tony (Anthony Ferraris), Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) appear in fire uniform.
The cast of Chicago Fire appears Season 12 Episode 8 "All the Dark". Photo: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Where can I watch old episodes of Chicago Fire? 

Want to catch up on Season 12's action or simply re-live some of the most intense Fire moments? Peacock is the go-to choice for streaming all your favorite Chicago Fire episodes. 

NBC Insider chatted with Kara Killmer in honor of her emotional farewell from the series. The actress delighted in reminiscing about the Chicago Fire cast's endless laughs on set. 

RELATED: Kara Killmer Reveals How the Chicago Fire Cast Stays Strong Through Character Exits

"There is such a core principle of humor and friendship that continues to keep [us] going; I think that's what's really special about our show in particular," Killmer revealed, adding that One Chicago creator Dick Wolf is "very intentional about making sure that the people who work on our show...have a good sense of humor."

Watch Chicago Fire Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC and the next day on Peacock.

