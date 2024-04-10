Find out when new episodes of all your favorite One Chicago shows air.

Chicago Fire Season 12 has been a nonstop emotional rollercoaster.

We've said farewell to beloved characters like Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende) and Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer). Meanwhile, the love story between Stella (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Severide (Taylor Kinney) remains an obsession, as is the slow-burn romance between Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) and Sam Carver (Jake Lockett).

All of this is to say: Chicago Fire has been a thrilling watch, and viewers can't wait to see what happens next. But alas, weekly watchers — it's time to press pause.

Read on, below, to learn when new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 12 return on NBC.

Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) appear Season 12 Episode 8 "All the Dark". Photo: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Is Chicago Fire new tonight? (April 10, 2024) Unfortunately not. All three One Chicago series are going on a brief hiatus. But have no fear: The fan favorite firefighters will return soon, and the break is the perfect opportunity to binge all of the best Chicago Fire episodes on Peacock.

Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) appears in Chicago Fire Season 12 Episode 7. Photo: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

When will new episodes of Chicago Fire return? New episodes of Chicago Fire Season 12 will return on Wednesday, May 1 at 9/8c on NBC for One Chicago Wednesdays. In a March 2024 interview with NBC Insider, Greensmith gave Chi-Hards three words to describe Season 12 of Chicago Fire: "Bittersweet, emotional, and supportive."

The cast of Chicago Fire appears Season 12 Episode 8 "All the Dark". Photo: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC