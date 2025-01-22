Asher Won’t Give Up on Trying to Save a Brand-New Mom | Chicago Med | NBC

We've got just what the doctor ordered: new episodes of Chicago Med every Wednesday on NBC.

Is a New Episode of Chicago Med on Tonight? (January 22, 2025)

Season 10 of Chicago Med has been an emotionally charged watch.

How to Watch Watch Chicago Med Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Amid the high-stakes medical drama and gripping hospital action, virtually everyone at Gaffney has been going through it this season. Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) was brutally attacked by a vengeful widow of a deceased patient. At the same time, Dr. Archer (Steven Weber) nearly resigned after struggling to work alongside Gaffnew's new E.D. Chief, Dr. Caitlin Lenox (Sarah Ramos), but luckily, he decided to stay. Meanwhile, the romance between Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) and Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) has been heating up, but the death of Ripley's dear friend has thrown a wrench in their merriment.

"There's such a connection between the actors and the crew people and the technicians and the producers and the creatives and the writers," Weber told NBC Insider in a November 2024 interview. "And everybody's so grateful to be there that it's becoming one collection of great memories to come. We've had loads of laughs; there have been tears. There's been a real bonding that happens."

RELATED: Young Steven Weber With Long, Wavy Hair Was a Total '90s Heartthrob

Get the details about how to watch new episodes of Chicago Med Season 10, below.

Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett) appears in Chicago Med Season 9 Episode 13. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

Is Chicago Med new tonight, January 22, 2025? Yes! The logline for the January 22 episode — Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 10 ("Broken Hearts") — reads: "An army of surgeons prepares to separate conjoined twins; Asher reconnects with someone from her past; Archer treats a tyrannical boss with a heart problem."

Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) and Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) appear in Chicago Med Season 9 Episode 13. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

When do new episodes of Chicago Med air? New Chicago Med episodes air on Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC. New episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock. Next week, Gaffney doctors will join forces with the tenacious Firehouse 51 and the fearless Intelligence Unit in an action-packed One Chicago crossover. Chi-Hards won't want to miss it!

Dr. Caitlin Lenox (Sarah Ramos) and Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) appear in Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 5. Photo: James Washington/NBC

How can I watch old episodes of Chicago Med? You can stream all 10 seasons of Chicago Med — or catch up on Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire ahead of the three-part crossover episode — on Peacock.

RELATED: Where to Watch and Stream Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D

"We work with these extraordinary Chicago-based crews, and it's such a cliche, but we've been doing this for ten years now," Med fan favorite Oliver Platt told NBC Insider. "That's a significant percentage of my life, right? We're so lucky that they all want to come back. They all come back, and that just means so much to us. It's sort of like there's a family reunion happening at the beginning of every season. Which just adds to this overwhelming sense of gratitude."