Young Steven Weber With Long, Wavy Hair Was a Total '90s Heartthrob

The Chicago Med star had flowing locks during a 1994 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

Ah, the '90s — a time when Seinfeld was a cultural phenomenon, neon clothes were everywhere, and Chicago Med star Steven Weber's hair was at its peak.

How to Watch Watch the Season 10 premiere of Chicago Med on Wednesday, September 25 at 8/7c on NBC.

We've tracked down a throwback photo that will make One Chicago fans everywhere stop in their tracks. During a 1994 appearance on Season 2 of The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Weber was armed with flowing wavy locks that make us all yearn for the good old days. Talk about seeing Dr. Dean Archer in a totally new light. What a heartthrob!

While Weber is currently enjoying a career resurgence ever since joining the Chicago Med cast in the middle of Season 6, longtime fans of the 63-year-old will remember him from many fantastic roles from the 1990s, especially his 8-season run as one of the leads of the cult classic TV series Wings. (And yes, his hair was fantastic throughout that show's run as well!)

Weber's acting resume is impressive, and longtime Law & Order: Special Victims Unit should recognize him from a recurring role on the show back in Season 8! Still, while his wonderfully-'90s hair is a marvel to look back at, Chicago Med fans are counting down the days until Season 10 returns because Archer has some explaining to do.

Steven Weber during an interview with host Jay Leno on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno Season 4 Episode 6 on February 23, 1994. Photo: Margaret Norton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Chicago Med treats viewers to a dramatic midseason cliffhanger

Viewers were thrown for a loop in Season 10, Episode 8, "Love Will Tear Us Apart," when Archer seemingly made up his mind to resign from his duties as co-chief of the Emergency Department due to repeatedly clashing with the newly-installed other co-chief, Sarah Ramos' Dr. Caitlin Lenox.

One of the most pivotal scenes of the episode came when Archer confided in his friend, Jessy Schram's Dr. Hannah Asher that he made up his mind. He was quitting and fully prepared with a resignation letter addressed to his department head, Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson).

Not wanting Archer to make the wrong decision, Asher proposed a deal. Pulling out a wishbone from their recent hospital Friendsgiving celebration, she laid it all on the line:

"You win: You get to slip this little letter under Goodwin's door," Asher told him. "I win: There's a 24-hour cooldown where you need to reconsider."

Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) and Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Webber) in Chicago Med Season 9 Episode 4, "These Are Not the Droids You are Looking For." Photo: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

One break of the wishbone later gave Archer the time he didn't know he needed to think things over.

"Better start reconsidering," Asher said.

However, fans were left shouting at their televisions as the episode faded to black right as Archer seemed to make his way toward Goodwin's office anyway.

Did Archer go back on his promise to Asher to reconsider? Is Weber still part of the One Chicago family? Fans won't have to wait much longer to find out. Chicago Med returns — along with Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. — to NBC in early 2025!