Hear Susan Boyle's High-as-Heaven Notes on Soaring “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)" Cover

Susan Boyle's version is about as far away from the original as it gets — and it's completely her own.

Got Talent legend Susan Boyle can sing just about anything, from religious hymns to '90s pop novelty hits. Want an example of that second category? Look no further than Boyle's 2019 compilation album Ten. It’s a collection of some of her all-time favorite songs, including a cover of “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” by The Proclaimers, which she sings in a way you’ve never heard before.

Truly, Boyle's cover is a stark difference from the original song, known for its bouncy beat and spirited energy. Meanwhile, Boyle turned "500 Miles" into a soaring ballad injected with so much emotion. It almost sounds like she should be singing this inside a church.

The triumphant chorus builds like you're climbing a mountain. Deconstructing this track and rebuilding it as almost a torch song meant for dark Broadway theaters is a risky move that Boyle effortlessly pulls off. Somehow, the lyrics have even more resonance on this version.

Of course, Boyle's vocals are flawless, as is the orchestral accompaniment, which slowly fades away at the end, leaving just her iconic voice singing over simple piano notes.

Listen for yourself, below:

This cover just goes to show that whether she’s stepping onto the Britain’s Got Talent stage for the first time or in the studio remaking one of the most recognizable pop songs of all time, Boyle is one of a kind.

Susan Boyle sings during the musical "I Dreamed A Dream" at the Royal Theatre in Newcastle, north-east England, on March 27, 2012. Photo: Andrew Yates/AFP via Getty Images

Here’s what to know about “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)”

Originally released in 1988, “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles”) found limited success internationally, and it wasn’t until the song was featured in the 1993 film Benny & Joon that it became a hit in the United States. The romantic comedy starred Johnny Depp and Mary Stuart Masterson and immediately made The Proclaimers into overnight sensations.

The track was incredibly popular stateside, spending 20 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at the number-three position on August 21, 1993. The song is still widely recognizable today, with the singalong chorus as infectious as it gets!

