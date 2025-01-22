Boston Rob's Reaction to Rock Carlson's Wild DONDI Exit Outfit Is Priceless

CK and La Shell Take Out a Huge Threat | Deal or No Deal Island | NBC

Rock had a wild surprise for Boston Rob after the Banker sent him home on Deal or No Deal Island.

Despite getting eliminated this week on Deal or No Deal Island, Rock Carlson rolled up to his After Show interview with Boston Rob wearing a very, um, confident outfit.

Rock Carlson was eliminated in classic Deal or No Deal fashion

The cast of Deal or No Deal Island appears on Season 2 Episode 3.. Photo: Monty Brinton/NBC

Rock Carlson, a retired correctional officer from Nevada, set his sights on Banker's Island to strike big and make a huge splash. While Rock's DONDI tenure was met with many friends and fun-filled moments, his time on the island came to an end in Season 2's January 21 episode.

After Rock ended up with the lowest-value case during the excursion, he faced the Banker — but sadly struck a bad deal. It's a tale as old as Deal or No Deal time, but Rock is taking the elimination in stride. He brought his signature humor and beloved gregariousness to his chat with Rob during the After Show. And by this, we mean he wore a gorilla mask and tiger shirt for the conversation.

"What is going on?!" Rob asked incredulously as Rock arrived acting a fool in his gorilla get-up.

"Hey, brother!" Rock cheered before taking it off to reveal a beaming smile. "What's happening?!"

After hugging and inviting Rock to kick back, Rob was keen to ask what was the deal with the mask. Rock revealed he'd brought them from home to scare his fellow players and had planned on scaring Rob, but the timing didn't work out.

"Words can't even say how happy I am," Rock explained, adding, "I wanted to stay longer. I still have a lot of fight in me! You know, bring me back!"

Rock made quick friends with virtually everyone in the game from the get-go, all while choosing to go "under the radar" by hiding details of his age and past as a correctional officer. Rock wanted to be everyone's friend, no one's perceived threat. He didn't want his history of "analyzing situations and observing everything" to give away his ability to spot player's lies.

DONDI is a game about alliances and assurances, so Rock pretended to be a landscaper to conceal his lie-detector capabilities. And when he found himself at risk of elimination, he wasted no time raising his hand to face the Banker.

"I jumped on it right away, Rock explained. "I wanted to control my own destiny, absolutely 100%."

"I feel that," Rob agreed. "And that's what I embrace, that style of play. I feel if it's going to be me, then for sure, I 'wanna play. As opposed to, you know, other players that feel content and safe, to sit in the middle."

Charles Carlson and Joe Manganiello appear on Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 Episode 3 “Chain of Command”. Photo: Monty Brinton/NBC

While Rock's time on Deal or No Deal Island was cut short, he's not done dreaming of successfully facing the Banker one day. When Rob asked him if he'd ever return to the competition, Rock couldn't have been more thrilled to say yes.

"Oh, absolutely, yeah," Rock said. "I mean, 100%, I'm so thankful, man. You know, 64 years old, you don't get too many opportunities to do this. You know, coupled with the fact that I want my kids and grandkids to see that papa's still a badass."

Watch Deal or No Deal Island After Show with Boston Rob on Peacock, NBC's YouTube, and NBC.com every Wednesday following new episodes of Deal or No Deal Island Season 2, which air Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.