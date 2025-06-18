Boston Rob Gives Promising Update After 14-Year-Old Daughter's Hospital Visit

Parvati's Best Strategic Moves and Most Iconic Moments | Deal or No Deal Island | NBC

The Deal or No Deal Island alum's daughter had a "pretty severe reaction" to a plant while on vacation.

Boston Rob and his family have been enjoying a vacation in Mexico, but an unplanned hospital visit caused a bit of a snafu.

In recent June 17 Instagram Stories (per E! News), the Traitors and Deal or No Deal Island star said that his 14-year-old daughter Carina had a severe reaction to getting poked by a mystery plant while the family was out on a golf course. In Boston Rob's words, his daughter "got poked by this plant yesterday on the golf course… long story short we ended up in the hospital last night."

"She had a pretty severe reaction to the plant and was in a lot of pain," Boston Rob continued. "The doctors did an ultrasound to look for the spine, but instead found an abundance of fluid inside her knee near where the plant pricked her and prescribed some antibiotics and anti-inflammatories."

Fortunately, E! reports Boston Rob said Carina is feeling "much better" after getting treatment.

Boston Rob later revealed the name of the plant that caused the reaction: El Datilillo, which directly translates to "The Spanish Dagger."

In addition to Carina, Boston Rob has three other daughters: Lucia, 15; Isabetta, 13; and Adelina, 10. From Instagram posts, their Mexico vacation looks like it's been so fun, Carina's plant reaction aside.

Boston Rob talks about his Traitors and DONDI fame

Boston Rob Mariano on The Traitors Season 3, Episode 5. Photo: Euan Cherry/Peacock

In a recent People interview, Boston Rob opened up about the resurgence he's had in pop culture thanks to his recent appearances on Deal or No Deal Island and Traitors.

"I think just a combination of Traitors brought a lot of attention to a different generation, and with the onset of streaming, people can go back and watch the old episodes," he said. "They don't have to find a DVD or a VHS tape anymore, so it's cool to just be introduced to a whole other generation."

That said, Boston Rob said nothing could have prepared him for one strange aspect of this second wave of mainstream spotlight: his daughters' friends having opinions about him.

"It's kind of weird for a teenage girl to be like, 'Dad, my friends think you're hot.' You know what I mean?" he told People.

