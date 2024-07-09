Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Looked So Smitten on Their 1st Outing as a Couple

The Voice Coach alums epitomized new love when they attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party together in 2016.

On July 3, The Voice Coach and pop icon Gwen Stefani took to social media to commemorate her three-year anniversary with country superstar Blake Shelton via a collection of adorable pictures from their mountainside wedding. And today (July 9), we’re turning the clock back even further. If fans thought throwback wedding photos were cute, wait until you see what we’ve tracked down: pictures of Shelton and Stefani making their red carpet debut as a couple. The location? 2016's Vanity Fair Oscars Party. The vibes? Smitten young love.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attend the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted By Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 28, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage

For the occasion, Stefani looked stunning in a red dress by Yanina Couture. Shelton, true to form, looked dapper in jeans and a blazer.

Look at those smiles! That's how you smile when you've found the love of your life, am I right?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attend the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted By Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 28, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Stefani actually opened up about this night in 2022 on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"That was my first public date with Blake Shelton, actually," Stefani told Host Kelly Clarkson. "It was the Oscars Vanity Fair party. I think I played at the party, and then we went out that night."

She continued, "[Shelton] never does red carpets, now that I know him...That always melts me when I see it because it's, like, such a moment for me. A good one."

Shelton and Stefani met as Coaches on The Voice back in 2014. At the time, Stefani didn't even know who Shelton was. "I didn’t know that Blake even existed really in the world," she revealed to NBC Insider. "But then I did my homework and I could see that he was an amazing songwriter, and then I could see everybody falling in love with him.”

Gwen Stefani returns to The Voice this fall

Speaking of The Voice: Season 26 premieres this fall on NBC, and fans are already buzzing with excitement. Stefani will be returning as a Coach, alongside Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg. Fittingly, it was Shelton who got McEntire on board with the idea of being a Coach (Season 26 will be her third in a red chair).

"There were lots of little times where I thought this would be a lot of fun to get to do," McEntire told NBC Insider. "I'd gotten to do it before with Blake [as a Mega Mentor and Battle Advisor]. When we were filming with Blake's team [in Season 23], he said, 'You really ought to come on and do this. You'd have fun.' He was really encouraging me to do it."