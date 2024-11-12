Turns out the "eternal sunshine" singer's hair had magical powers long before she stepped into the world of Wicked.

Ariana Grande's Iconic Ponytail Comes to Life in This Funny Sketch with Jimmy Fallon

Ariana Grande's signature ponytail is one of the most iconic hairstyles in all of Hollywood — but what if it had a life of its own?

That's the premise behind this Tonight Show sketch from 2018 starring the Eternal Sunshine singer and Jimmy Fallon, in which the Wicked actresses's hair has downright heroic magical powers.

In the video, Fallon swings by Grande's dressing room at The Tonight Show. Grande offers him a drink, and before he can get up off the couch to grab one from the fridge, Grande tells him, "Oh, relax, I got it! Don't worry about it."

Grande's ponytail then rises in the air. While making low grunting noise, the hair stretches itself over to the fridge, opens it, and grabs a can of seltzer, handing it to a confused Fallon.

Before The Tonight Show Host can ask about her sentient strands, the singer's pony continues to act like a personal assistant, handing Grande a tissue after she sneezes. It even signs a vinyl of Sweetener for Questlove, who walks out of the dressing room bewildered.

"Ariana, wait, wait, wait. Stop. When did this whole thing with your hair start?" Fallon asks her.

"I mean, I've, like, always worn it in a ponytail," Grande answers nonchalantly.

That's when a woman can be heard yelling out in the hallway as a bag thief snatches her purse out of her hands and runs down the hallway — and her ponytail turns into a crime fighter.

Jimmy Fallon with Ariana Grande during "Ponytail" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on September 5, 2018. Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Ariana Grande returns to The Tonight Show on November 14

Grande will be a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this Thursday, November 14. The "we can't be friends" singer will no doubt fill her pal Fallon in on all things Wicked: She plays Glinda, the Good Witch of the North, in the movie opening November 22.

She'll also hopefully discuss her most recent stint on Saturday Night Live, where Grande absolutely crushed her second hosting gig on October 12 alongside her Wicked costar and SNL Season 50 cast member Bowen Yang.

Grande and Fallon have had a lot of fun on The Tonight Show over the years, from a unique performance of "No More Tears Left to Cry" with Nintendo Labo instruments to her notoriously dazzling turn at "Wheel of Musical Impressions." Watch what Grande and Fallon get up to next on November 12 at 11:35/10:35c on NBC, streaming next-day on Peacock.