The 11 Acts Performing in AGT 19's Live Quarterfinals Tonight, September 3

For 11 more Acts in the America’s Got Talent Season 19 Quarterfinals, it’s their last shot to secure a spot in the Semifinals or, better yet, the last Live Golden Buzzer that’ll send them all the way through to the end.

The last batch of live performers are taking the stage on September 3 to up their game again after making it through based on their initial auditions. From singers to magicians to comedians, the Acts are pulling out all the stops to try and impress Judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell — as well as earn America’s Vote. But you may be wondering which of your favorites from the first round are taking the stage this time. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Below are the 11 Acts who will perform on the final night of the AGT Season 19 Quarterfinals.

Brent Street

Act: Dance Group

This incredible dance group made the viewers think their audition was just going to be one man performing, but he quickly tricked the entire crowd when a massive, high-flying, and acrobatic group of dancers came out of the wings to show off some of the best moves AGT viewers have ever seen. In the end, they earned a Golden Buzzer from Mandel and they’re hoping to repeat that success in the Quarterfinals.

Erica Rhodes

Act: Comedian

The AGT room loves a good comedian and that’s exactly who Erica Rhodes is. She had the crowd laughing up a storm during her Audition and was easily sent to the next round. However, in a competition as fierce as this with only a few comics making their way through, she’s facing an uphill battle. Hopefully her jokes are enough to give her the edge.

Illya & Anastasiia Strakhov

Act: Acrobats

This duo impressed in their initial Audition with some of the most ambitious and dangerous head-balancing the world has ever seen. Now, this duo is hoping to get one step further to their dream of headlining a Las Vegas show all their own.

Jonathan Burns

Act: Magician

Magic is already a crowd-favorite on the AGT stage, but add in Jonathan Burns' incredible stage presence and sense of humor and you’ve got something truly special. He wowed the crowd in his first Audition by bringing Vergara and Klum up on the stage for an Act that had them and the audience chuckling.

L6

Act: Singing Group

These performers initially took the stage with a backing track, but Simon Cowell gave them a tweak to take on a Celine Dion hit a cappella that was unlike anything they’d done previously. The wild on-stage tweak earned them a spot in the Quarterfinals where all eyes are on them to see if they can top that spontaneity

Oscar Stembridge

Act: Singer

This young heartthrob instantly won over the crowd with his charming demeanor on stage. However, when he began his song, it became clear that his winning personality is backed by an immense talent that could very well earn him the crown in AGT Season 19.

Pranysqa Mishra

Act: Singer

It’s been said many times that Season 19 is the season of talented kids and Pranysqa Mishra helped prove that during her Audition in which she took the stage as a shy little girl but began singing like a show business veteran. Now she’ll be singing a new song that she hopes will captivate the Judges and audience into giving her a shot at winning AGT.

Sebastián & Sonia

Act: Aerial Performance

It’s always heart-stopping to see aerialist performances take the AGT stage as the level of skill and risk is always through the roof. This duo showed off some of the most impressive moves of the competition so far, earning them an easy pass to the next round. However, one has to wonder what they can possibly do to up the ante in their live performance.

Solange Kardinaly

Act: Quick Change Magician

Make sure you don’t blink when this performer takes the stage as you may miss one of the lightning-fast outfit changes. Her first Audition saw her magically change her clothes almost 10 times right in front of the Judges and audience, who marveled at how she was able to pull it off. She noted that she personally makes all of her custom quick-change outfits so one wonders what she’s cooked up for her live performance.

Stephanie Rainey

Act: Singer

The best musical Acts on AGT are the ones with heart, and Stephanie Rainey had that and then some when it came to her first Audition. A stripped-down, acoustic rendition of an original song was incredibly moving to the live crowd and the audience at home. Now, she seeks to do it again live.

Tonikaku

Act: Variety

This strange comedic performer was heralded by Simon Cowell as his son’s favorite performer. While he may not have the same skills as some of the other people who take the AGT stage, his showmanship and comedic timing make him something to behold.

