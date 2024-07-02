The Touching Lyrics From 16-Year-Old Oscar Stembridge’s “Beautiful” Audition

America's Got Talent is a great place for stellar performers to get the recognition they so sorely deserve. That was the case for young artist Oscar Stembridge, who has made a splash with his music overseas and is coming to the biggest stage of them all to show off what he can do.

The young singer has star quality written all over him and even wow'ed the Judges from the moment he stepped onto the stage. However, he wants to do more than just gain fame with his music, he hopes to shine a light on real-world issues and he made that clear with the performance of his profound original song.

All About Oscar Stembridge

Oscar Stembridge, hailing from the quaint village of Vellinge in Sweden, is not your average teenager. At just 16 years old, Oscar is the youngest artist ever signed to Universal Music Sweden. His musical talents are prodigious, having mastered the guitar, piano, drums, and ukulele. But Oscar’s passion extends beyond music; he is also a fervent climate activist, working alongside the renowned Greta Thunberg to combat climate change. Oscar's songs, often touching on heavy subjects such as climate change and the Russian-Ukraine war, reveal a maturity and depth that belies his age.

What Song Did Oscar Stembridge sing on AGT?

Oscar Stembridge appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 5 "Auditions 5". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

In an interview with The Blade, Oscar shared the personal significance of these themes.

“With the Russian-Ukraine war starting and with the climate and food crisis getting worse, it all felt like too much for me,” he said. “I thought, what if I wrote a song where the world didn’t have all these problems?”

His song "What If," which he performed on the latest episode of America's Got Talent, reflects this sentiment, embodying his hope for a better world amidst the chaos.

What did the Judges say about Oscar Stembridge's audition?

Oscar Stembridge's recent appearance on America's Got Talent was nothing short of spectacular. As he stepped onto the stage, he received a warm welcome from the judges, particularly Heidi Klum, who couldn't help but comment, "You are cute."



During his introduction, Oscar shared a bit about his musical journey, mentioning that he has been playing instruments since he was six. This early start has undoubtedly contributed to his exceptional skill and confidence on stage. When asked about the inspiration behind his original song, Oscar explained that he wrote it because he wants to "turn the negative things going on in the world into positive things," emphasizing that his generation worries about the future.



Oscar's performance was met with overwhelming praise from the Judges. Klum remarked, "You seem wiser than 16 years old," acknowledging the depth and maturity of his music.

Sofia Vergara added, "You have so much to give to the music world," recognizing Oscar's potential to make a significant impact. Simon Cowell, known for his candid feedback, called it a "brilliant audition."

The audience was equally enthralled, showing their appreciation with a standing ovation. At the end of his performance, Howie Mandel expressed his excitement for Oscar's future, saying, "I'm so glad I'm sitting 30 feet from seeing your future and your life change forever."

With four emphatic "yes" votes from the Judges, Oscar moved on to the next round of America's Got Talent in Season 19, much to the delight of the audience. His journey on the show is just beginning, but it's clear that Oscar Stembridge is a name we will be hearing for years to come.



Oscar’s presence on America's Got Talent is not just a testament to his musical abilities but also a platform for his advocacy. As he continues to advance in the competition, audiences around the world will witness the unique blend of talent and purpose that defines Oscar Stembridge. His story is a powerful reminder of the impact young artists can have on the world, using their voices to inspire change and spread positivity.

