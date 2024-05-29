Simon Cowell Is Brought to His Feet After Seeing Son Eric's "Favorite Ever" Act

If any group of people have a truly wacky sense of humor, it's 10 year old boys. And America's Got Talent Judge Simon Cowell's son Eric falls squarely into that category.

During the AGT Season 19 premiere, Cowell revealed which Act is his son's all-time favorite from the franchise, and if you thought it was a dog (Cowell and Eric are both noted dog lovers), well, you'd be wrong.

This is Simon Cowell's son Eric's favorite Act ever

His name is Tonikaku, and his talent is "body performance," which in his case means posing so it looks like he is naked, even though, as he says in his catchphrase, "Don't worry, [he's] wearing pants." (More like briefs.)

When Tonikaku walked out on stage, Cowell immediately stood up, starting to smile and laugh, prompting another Judge to ask if the two men knew each other. "He was on [Britain's Got Talent]," said Cowell, telling the Japanese performer, "I think you are my son's favorite ever Got Talent Act."

"Tony, you did well in Britain. Do you believe you can win America’s Got Talent?" Cowell asked before the performance began.

There were four poses: football player, John Wick, basketball player and someone putting their handprints in the concrete at Grauman's Chinese Theater. Somehow, between the randomness and the enthusiasm, it all got a very positive response from the audience, and he was put through to the next round of the competition.

Welcoming Eric changed everything for Simon

Cowell welcome his son Eric Philip Cowell on February 14, 2014 with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman. Becoming a dad changed everything for the sometimes too-serious Simon.

"After I lost my parents, I genuinely felt ... I would never feel that kind of love for anyone ever again. I thought that was it ... until I saw the scan of him for the first time,” Cowell revealed during a 2022 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “From that moment I saw the scan, I was like, 'That is it, I'm besotted.' Now, I just cannot imagine my life without him. He's the most amazing thing that ever happened to me. I adore him."

“I’m a very different man to the one I was 10 years ago," Cowell said in a 2022 interview with The Sun. "Eric changed everything, to be honest... It almost hurts how much you love them. Then you start thinking, ‘When he grows up, what’s his dad going to have done?’ I think about that a lot."

