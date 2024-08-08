All of Adam Levine's Tattoos, Explained

The Voice Season 27 Coach and Maroon 5 frontman is the king of ink.

Adam Levine's many tattoos have become part of his signature style. The Voice Season 27 Coach and Maroon 5 frontman totally embodies the rock star look, even if he's living the dad-and-husband lifestyle. But some of his ink truly is just skin deep. “I don’t think that you have to necessarily ascribe meaning behind every tattoo,” Levine told People.

Here's what we know about Adam Levine's tattoos:

Are Adam Levine's tattoos real?

Yes, all of them except the one he briefly had on his face.

Adam Levine attends the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Adam Levine's giant back tattoo

Adam Levine performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Levine's enormous back piece was finished in early 2016 by tattoo artist Bryan Randolph. It depicts a winged sire, a precursor to the mermaid, who lures sailors to their death with her voice. A perfect choice for an alluring singer like Levine.

Adam Levine's chest tattoos

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Levine himself designed the butterfly-in-a-web that adorns his neck, next to a couple other throat tattoos, including the word "family" and a heart with a dagger through it and thorns around it, and a flower design.

He has a beaded necklace tatted around his collarbone neck, and just below that, a word in Sanskrit. “A few years ago I fell in love with yoga. The word ‘tapas’ stands for fire … passion … This keeps me connected to something that changed my life," Levine told People.

His midsection features a large eagle. “Tattoos wind up being this strange road map or narrative over the years. They always remind me of this long, weird, awesome journey life has been," he once said to People of the design.

Lower down is the word "California" (self-explanatory), and by the "C" is a shark, which Levine called the "most fascinating creature on planet Earth." On his left is the name "Noah."

Adam Levine's arm and hand tattoos

Adam Levine with Maroon 5 performs onstage during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

On the left side, Levine has a dove on his bicep. “This was my first tattoo. I was 21. It was five days after 9/11. I felt this need to say something with this peaceful thing on my body," the singer explained. His left forearm features a guitar.

His right arm is covered by a tiger, inspired by a book of Tibetan drawings, and on his wrist is the word "Mom." “A last-ditch effort to gain my mother’s approval. She hates this one slightly less than the others," Levine quipped. His right bicep reps his home town, Los Angeles.

His fingers bear the words "True Love," (which is also on his chest next to a winged baby) and his left hand is covered in flowers, while his right hand has a winged sword.

The words "You're so cool" on the inside of his right bicep is a reference to the movie Wild at Heart, and the X inside his left bicep marked ten years of Maroon 5.

Adam Levine's leg tattoos

Levine's left leg is covered in black waves, drawn in a Japanese style and inked by Nathan Kostechko in 2021. The same year, he had his right leg done, also with Japanese-style patterns.

How many tattoos does Adam Levine have?

An ever-increasing amount that currently numbers in the dozens. In addition to those enumerated above, he has feather designs, birds, and another large butterfly under his ribs, which you can see here.