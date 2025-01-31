Adam Levine's Confession About Having 3 Kids Will Warm Your Heart: "I Cry Every Day"

Becoming a dad has had a massive impact on Adam Levine — but will it affect his Coaching performance on The Voice?

It's safe to say that the Maroon 5 frontman's life changed irrevocably since becoming a father of three gorgeous children. He and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, have a full house on their hands, but the star genuinely couldn't be happier. Just days before his highly-anticipated return to The Voice for Season 27, Levine sat down with PEOPLE and spoke openly about how fatherhood has affected and changed him — even when it comes to Coaching on The Voice.

Although Levine is known for his brash rockstar persona outside of the show, he explained that he tries to steer away from Coaching in a negative manner, acknowledging that it's "counterproductive to be mean."

"I've always kind of tried to be nice… and it drives me crazy sometimes on other shows when I see people the way they act," he revealed. "I'm not above any other person. I give people my experiential knowledge. It's scientifically proven that it's counterproductive to be mean. There's just no f—ing reason to act that way. So, I've always tried to be as nice as possible in the context of being critical, and I think that's just the most productive way to be."

So, what kind of Levine will fans see during Season 27? Outside of the show, he's been embracing his softer side, so longtime fans may see a more emotional Levine this time around.

"And yeah, I've softened, I mean, I have three kids, I cry every day," he confessed. "I feel like I've also kind of always been pretty keyed in with my emotions."

Levine and Prinsloo share Dusty Rose, 8, Gio Grace, 6, and a 2-year-old son whose name mom and dad haven't revealed.

If Levine intends to shed the most tears during Season 27, he'll have to go through Michael Bublé first! The defending Season 26 champion stole fans' hearts with all the times he cried while coaching Team Bublé to victory, but hey, his strategy worked!

Adam Levine says this part of parenthood is the best

Adam Levine with Maroon 5 performs onstage during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

Being a dad hit Levine hard, but he wouldn't change a thing about anything.

"I just love being near them," he said. "I love to watch every single step. And of course, you miss when they're tiny, and then they get bigger, and then you say, 'Oh, my God, they're so big,' and then you appreciate all the things you can do with them when they get bigger. And they're not that big yet, because they're still really young, so there's so much more coming. But it's just this amazing, never-ending movie, just watching. And it's the best s—t ever. It's the best thing in the world to me."

How sweet is that?

Well, hold on a second — Levine got even more wholesome when he spoke about the only goal remaining in his life that he genuinely cares about.

"I think my only accomplishment that matters really at this point, I keep going back to this, but if I can raise happy kids that love their lives, then I am a success," Levine said. "Then, I will officially be the luckiest person in the world. Of all the luckiest s—t that's ever happened to me, that would be the greatest accomplishment of my life, honestly. See how soft I've become?"

Soft or not, Levine will look to make his family proud when he returns to The Voice on February 3.