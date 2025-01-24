Everything You Need to Know About the Famous NBC Studios Tour at 30 Rock

What is The Tour at NBC Studios?

The Tour at NBC Studios is located at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. During the tour, you’ll get a behind-the-scenes look at a variety of NBC shows including Saturday Night Live at Studio 8H, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon at Studio 6B, Late Night with Seth Meyers at Studio 8G, and The Kelly Clarkson Show at Studio 6A.

The tour will also take guests to see the studios where daily news programs like TODAY, Nightly News with Lester Holt, MSNBC, and NBC News are filmed.

Led by experienced and knowledgeable NBC Pages, each tour typically lasts between 75 to 90 minutes and covers the distance of about three city blocks, according to the tour’s official website. You’ll also learn all about the production process behind your favorite NBC shows and the intricate technologies used to create it all.

“The Tour showcases everything involved in television production and highlights the legacy of NBC in Rockefeller Center,” NBC explains.

Starting at The Shop at NBC Studios, each tour is unique, and what you’ll see will depend on a variety of factors like production schedules and studio access availability, the website explains.