Everything You Need to Know About the Famous NBC Studios Tour at 30 Rock
For starters, you'll get a behind-the-scenes look at your favorite NBC shows like SNL and The Tonight Show.
Have you ever wondered what goes into making your favorite television shows on NBC? Or what it looks like behind-the-scenes of Saturday Night Live or The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon? Not only can you get a glimpse of all that during The Tour at NBC Studios, you’ll also learn about NBC’s long history and legacy of broadcast television at Rockefeller Center.
RELATED: Here's How to Get Tickets for Top of The Rock
So what exactly is The Tour at NBC Studios, and what can you expect? Read on to learn all about the famous tour, ticket prices, and more.
What is The Tour at NBC Studios?
The Tour at NBC Studios is located at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. During the tour, you’ll get a behind-the-scenes look at a variety of NBC shows including Saturday Night Live at Studio 8H, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon at Studio 6B, Late Night with Seth Meyers at Studio 8G, and The Kelly Clarkson Show at Studio 6A.
The tour will also take guests to see the studios where daily news programs like TODAY, Nightly News with Lester Holt, MSNBC, and NBC News are filmed.
Led by experienced and knowledgeable NBC Pages, each tour typically lasts between 75 to 90 minutes and covers the distance of about three city blocks, according to the tour’s official website. You’ll also learn all about the production process behind your favorite NBC shows and the intricate technologies used to create it all.
“The Tour showcases everything involved in television production and highlights the legacy of NBC in Rockefeller Center,” NBC explains.
Starting at The Shop at NBC Studios, each tour is unique, and what you’ll see will depend on a variety of factors like production schedules and studio access availability, the website explains.
RELATED: How to Get Tickets to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
RELATED: How to Request Saturday Night Live Standby Tickets
How can you get tickets for The Tour at NBC Studios?
Simply select an available date on the booking website and enter the number of tickets you’ll need. You can attend the tour at various times throughout the morning and afternoon. The earliest option is at 9 a.m. while the latest slot is typically around 3:30 p.m., depending on the date and availability, which varies regularly.
General admission tickets cost $48, while children between 8 and 17 years old are $42. Do note that children 7 and younger are not permitted on the tour. There are also special rates for military members and seniors, both costing $42.
As the first and oldest major broadcast network in the country, NBC's history is truly fascinating, and The Tour is the best way to soak it all in.