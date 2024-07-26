2024 Olympic Men's Basketball: How to Watch the U.S. vs. Serbia

Stephen Curry of the USA Men's National Team plays defense during practice as part of the 2024 USA Basketball Showcase on July 21, 2024 in London, England at City Sport.

Stephen Curry of the USA Men's National Team plays defense during practice as part of the 2024 USA Basketball Showcase on July 21, 2024 in London, England at City Sport. Photo: Ryan Stetz/NBAE via Getty Images

It's officially time for the Olympics. The 2024 Summer Games have kicked off in Paris, and that means sports fans everywhere are making plans, checking schedules, and getting ready for Team USA's quest for gold medals across a host of sports and events.

There are a lot of Team USA stories to watch this year, but one of the most-hyped is easily the men's basketball squad, led by veterans like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, and more. Team USA has a long history of success in men's hoops, and the squad is set to defend not one, not two, not three, but four consecutive gold medals against the international field. It's a big moment, particular when you consider that for some of these players, it could be their last Olympic games, so let's take a closer look at how to watch it all happen.

What time does the U.S. Men's Basketball team tip off against Serbia? The Olympic Games officially open in Paris with the opening ceremony on July 26, but the men's basketball squad won't see action until July 28. On the first Sunday of the games, Team USA will face the Serbian team, led by 2023 NBA champion and three-time MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, at 11:15 a.m. ET. It's an interesting matchup to lead off the 2024 campaign, and given that Jokic is in Serbia's corner, NBA fans won't want to miss it.

How to watch

Thankfully, there are two ways to watch. the U.S.-Serbia game will be broadcast live on NBC. If you prefer streaming, you can also catch the game (and tons of other Olympic action) live on Peacock. So, mark your calendars, set your DVRs, and get ready for the action.

In fact, all Olympic events will be broadcast live on Peacock, and there are a number of innovations that make it easier than ever to stay on top of your favorite sports, including a multiview function, interactive schedules, and personalized highlights.

Team USA Men's Basketball's Schedule

After the matchup with Serbia, Team USA will get a couple of rest days, and then return to face newcomer team South Sudan on July 31, followed by a game against Puerto Rico on Aug. 3. If Team USA finishes as one of the top two teams in their group, they are guaranteed a spot in the quarterfinals on Aug. 6, and the matchups keep building until the bronze and gold medal games on Aug. 10.

For a comprehensive schedule of upcoming events, got to NBCOlympics.com.