The Blink Twice director hosted SNL on March 12, 2022, and played a pal who shares a dark past with the bride in "Maid of Honor."

Zoë Kravitz Gives the Worst Wedding Toast Ever in SNL's "Maid of Honor" Sketch

Blink Twice director Zoë Kravitz is currently engaged to Channing Tatum, and is likely planning a wedding with the actor — but she did a great job playing a horrible maid of honor when she hosted Saturday Night Live.

In the "Maid of Honor" sketch, Kravitz plays Sarah, a woman who is giving a toast at the wedding of her friend, Tanya (Cecily Strong). As her speech goes on, it becomes clear that though Tanya is a solid pal, her past is filled with some questionable choices — which is news to her new husband, Matt (Kyle Mooney).

Kyle Mooney, Cecily Strong, and host Zoë Kravitz during the “Maid of Honor” sketch on Saturday Night Live Episode 1820 on Saturday, March 12, 2022. Photo: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

"Matt, let me tell you something. You’re a really lucky guy, because Tanya is the best girl in the world," Sarah says with a smile, kicking off her passive-aggressive speech. "Girl’s like a sister to me, and not just because we've both seen my dad naked."

"She’s always had my back. Even when nobody else agreed with me, she always said, 'Sarah, if you’re sober enough to drive, then I believe you,' and that meant the world to me, girlie," Kravitz's character continues in her increasingly awkward toast. "And when I’d stumble, when I’d make a mistake, she’d never make me feel bad. She’d say, 'Girlie, don’t beat yourself up. Nobody knew that thing was loaded!'"

"Did she shoot someone?" Matt asks Tanya in disbelief.

"She believes in love," Sarah continues, unfazed. "When I started dating my now husband, she was so happy for me. Everyone else said, 'You’re a monster.' But what did you say, girlie?"

"You’re not a monster. You’re just his math teacher," answers Tanya, as Sarah's noticeably young husband (Please Don't Destroy's Martin Herlihy) is shown sitting at a nearby table pouring salt on his food.

Sarah lists off a few highlights from Tanya's past, from dating most of the Jackass cast to surfing the dark web. She even has kids, to the surprise of her new husband.

"Not every man who has the courage to marry Suge Knight’s ex, but you do Matt, you do, Sarah says, wrapping it up. "So congrats to both of you. Cheers!"

"I’m gonna die," Matt mumbles, now realizing what he has gotten himself into.

When was Zoë Kravitz on SNL?

Kravitz has only hosted Saturday Night Live once on March 12, 2022, when she was starring as Catwoman in The Batman.

It wasn't her first appearance on the show, though — the actress and director made a cameo on May 5, 2018 when she introduced Donald Glover's performance of "Saturday" as Musical Guest Childish Gambino during his double-duty episode.