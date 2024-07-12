Channing Tatum Explains How He Met Fiancée Zoë Kravitz: "She's So Special"

Kevin Jonas Reacts to the Awkward Handshake Moment He Had with Jimmy

"She's actually really annoyingly cool. It's a problem," joked the Fly Me to the Moon star.

Channing Tatum appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on July 11 to talk about his new movies — Fly Me to the Moon and Blink Twice — and he couldn't help but gush about his fiancée Zoë Kravitz.

"I'm so happy! I don't even know how to really put it into words. She's so special," Tatum told Jimmy Fallon. "To get to wake up every day and create with somebody, it's really, really good."

"Yeah, she's super cool and super fun," The Tonight Show Host agreed.

"She's not that cool," joked Tatum. "No, she's actually really annoyingly cool. It's a problem."

The couple announced their engagement in October 2023. Tatum and Kravitz actually met while working on their new movie, Blink Twice, Kravitz's directorial debut with a screenplay the Big Little Lies star co-wrote.

"She brought me a script, and it was definitely something that no one has ever thought of me for," Tatum told Fallon. "And I really was like, 'Wow. Why do you want me for this?'"

"It was a long journey. She's been writing it for like five, six years now," Tatum shared.

"I had one meeting with her, and then she went away for like a year and a half to work on the thing," he continued. "Then my producer came to me and was like, 'Look, this thing's getting really good. We might actually make this.' And then I read it, and it was. It was really, really good,"

"I'm just going to tell you, it's a wild, wild movie... You'll see me in a different way than you've ever seen me, that's for sure," he teased.

When did Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz start dating?

Tatum and Kravitz started dating in 2021, and they announced their engagement in October 2023. In a recent interview with People, Tatum said that working with Kravitz on their new film only strengthened their relationship.

“This is what I'll say about creating with someone that you are with or love: I suggest it. If you are thinking about having a kid or if you're thinking about getting married, go find the hardest possible creative project with your partner."

Tatum revealed that Blink Twice was one of the hardest movies he's worked on, "for a lot of different reasons."

“But when you can look across the room or the set and know that you have the best person that is next to you trying to solve problems, and you're really looking to them for answers just as equally as trying to solve them yourself, that is unbelievable."

Watch Tatum's Tonight Show interview — in which he also talks about his future father-in-law Lenny Kravitz—above.