Channing Tatum Busted Out Magic Mike-Style Moves When He Hosted SNL

The Fly Me to the Moon star poked fun at his pre-fame job — and his iconic film role — in his sole SNL hosting stint.

From the Step Up movies to a background gig in Ricky Martin's "She Bangs" video, Channing Tatum's dance skills are what first set him on the road to fame. And, as he shared at the top of his February 4, 2012 Saturday Night Live episode, they also paid the bills before he became a movie star. Though Tatum hosted SNL months before his breakout Magic Mike hit theaters, the audience unwittingly got a preview in a monologue that found Tatum reconnecting with his loyal "customers."

"It is such an honor to be on this stage — especially considering my first job in show business was as a male stripper," Tatum said. "That may sound like a joke, but it's true: I really was a stripper for a year before I became an actor." (Magic Mike was loosely based on Tatum's own real-life experience).

After setting some "ground rules" — no touching, but tips are appreciated — Tatum introduced his bodyguard, Big Ronnie (Kenan Thompson). "I'm not ashamed of my past," he told the crowd in Studio 8H. "I loved stripping, and I loved my customers. In fact....Denise? Is that you?!"

Channing Tatum on stage during his monologue on Saturday Night Live Episode 1611, February 4, 2011. Photo: Dana Edelson/NBC

Channing Tatum tore his shirt open during his SNL monologue

The camera cut to the SNL audience, where "Denise" (Kristen Wiig) furiously denied Tatum's claim that he used to see her once a week. "I don't go to strip clubs! I sit at home and I pray," she said.

The Fly Me to the Moon star proceeded to call out a woman named Bridget (Vanessa Bayer) — or as Tatum said he knew her back then, "Filthy Bridget," and his most loyal customer, a man named Leslie Burns (Fred Armisen). His ex-customers' denials were simply too much.

"Aw, c'mon. Are you telling me you don't remember this?" Backed by a sultry track, Channing dropped into a wide stance to show off his hip flexing abilities. When Armisen's character suggested he "keep trying" to jog his memory, Tatum obliged, ripping his shirt open with a flourish.

"What about now, Leslie?" Tatum asked. "What about now?" But his moves were simply too much, and a doctor (Andy Samberg) pronounced Leslie dead at the scene.

How many times has Channing Tatum been on SNL?

Tatum only hosted Saturday Night Live once, on February 4, 2012. You can stream his Season 37 episode — and every single season of SNL — on Peacock anytime.