Where to Watch Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs - Sunday Night Football on NBC & Peacock

We are entering the 14th week of the NFL regular season. That means just five more weeks of football to go, and that means the teams at the top of each of the NFL's two Conferences are all jockeying for position, trying to keep their records in the best possible shape to claim the limited number of playoff slots that could take them to the Super Bowl. Every game counts, especially when you have to face another of the very best teams your conference has to offer.

This week on Sunday Night Football, it's that kind of game, as the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the AFC West meet for a showdown that could help determine where they each land in the playoffs in just a few weeks. It's a crucial game, and it's all happening in primetime on NBC and Peacock.

RELATED: NFL Divisions Explained

Who's playing on Sunday Night Football this week on NBC and Peacock? This week on Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock, the 8-4 Los Angeles Chargers head to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Kansas City Chiefs.

For the Chiefs, it's a chance to stay undefeated on their home field, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, and keep their hopes alive for the top seed in the playoffs. For the Chargers, it's a major proving ground that could help them rise to the top of the Wild Card playoffs race in the AFC. Both teams really need this win, and only one can have it.

Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers throws a pass during the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 01, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

What time does the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs game kick off? The Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs kick off Sunday, December 8 at 8:20 p.m. ET, from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The game will air on NBC while streaming simultaneously on Peacock. (Check out Peacock's subscription plans now!)

What to expect from Sunday Night Football's Chargers vs. Chiefs matchup

The Chiefs are the clear favorites in this matchup. They've only lost once this season, they're playing at home where they haven't lost a game yet, and they're coming off a tight Thanksgiving Day win over the Raiders, which means they're primed to make sure another near-miss isn't in the cards. Behind quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, their offensive onslaught is still intact, their defense under coordinator Steve Spanguolo is tough, and they've got all the advantages on paper.

RELATED: Everything to Know About Sunday Night Football's Broadcast Team

But that doesn't mean we should count out the Chargers. Far from it. Under head coach Jim Harbaugh and quarterback Justin Herbert, this team has come up with some clutch wins so far this season, including recent victories against Atlanta and Cincinnati. They've never let anyone blow them out, including the Chiefs in their first matchup of the season, and they've won four of their last five. They're playoff contenders through and through who just need a big, statement-making win to prove they're the real deal, and they've had plenty of time to study up on the Chiefs since their last matchup.

From what we've seen thus far this season, neither of these teams are juggernauts. They're not at the top of the leaderboards in terms of stats this season offensively or defensively. They're both teams that know how to get it done and get the win in the end, and that means we could be in for a very exciting showdown with some key plays late in the game to seal the deal.

Catch the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, December 8 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock!