Here’s When New Episodes of Night Court Season 3 Return in 2025

With more guest stars and insane cases coming Abby's way, you won't want to miss Night Court's return on NBC.

NBC's Night Court is set to make a triumphant return in 2025, and we can't wait to see what crazy case comes into Judge Abby Stone's (Melissa Rauch) courtroom next.

The smash reboot, centered around a Manhattan municipal court's quirky and chaotic night shift, combines offbeat humor with heart, making it a cherished hit among fans old and new. With its endless lineup of zany characters played by dynamite guest stars and clever writing, Season 3 of the sitcom has been delivering non-stop giggles, and viewers can look forward to even more hilarious cases, heartfelt moments, and Night Court shenanigans when the sitcom returns.

Fans of Night Court can't wait to get back into the courtroom with Abby and the gang. Find out when new episodes of Night Court Season 3 return to NBC in 2025, below.

New episodes of Night Court Season 3 return on Tuesday, January 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. "[I love] seeing the multi-camera situation comedy have a revival — a renaissance, as it were," Night Court O.G. John Larroquette told NBC Insider while discussing the reboot. "I love to see that only because that's really what I cut my teeth on. As a boy, that's what I watched on television. You're actually doing a little play in front of an audience every week. And if the writing is good and the people love the characters, it's a great time, and people seem to enjoy watching [the reboot]."

