Here’s When New Episodes of Night Court Season 3 Return in 2025
With more guest stars and insane cases coming Abby's way, you won't want to miss Night Court's return on NBC.
NBC's Night Court is set to make a triumphant return in 2025, and we can't wait to see what crazy case comes into Judge Abby Stone's (Melissa Rauch) courtroom next.
The smash reboot, centered around a Manhattan municipal court's quirky and chaotic night shift, combines offbeat humor with heart, making it a cherished hit among fans old and new. With its endless lineup of zany characters played by dynamite guest stars and clever writing, Season 3 of the sitcom has been delivering non-stop giggles, and viewers can look forward to even more hilarious cases, heartfelt moments, and Night Court shenanigans when the sitcom returns.
Fans of Night Court can't wait to get back into the courtroom with Abby and the gang. Find out when new episodes of Night Court Season 3 return to NBC in 2025, below.
When will new episodes of Night Court return on NBC?
New episodes of Night Court Season 3 return on Tuesday, January 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
"[I love] seeing the multi-camera situation comedy have a revival — a renaissance, as it were," Night Court O.G. John Larroquette told NBC Insider while discussing the reboot. "I love to see that only because that's really what I cut my teeth on. As a boy, that's what I watched on television. You're actually doing a little play in front of an audience every week. And if the writing is good and the people love the characters, it's a great time, and people seem to enjoy watching [the reboot]."
Where can you watch and stream episodes of Night Court?
You can stream every episode of the new Night Court on Peacock, NBC's streaming service, right now.
"People tell me they used to watch the show with their parents, their grandparents, aunts, uncles — someone they really loved," Marsha Renfield — A.K.A Roz in the original NBC sitcom — told NBC Insider ahead of the reboot. "And they got to associate the show with that affection. And so now, those people have children, and they're giving their children the same kind of experience. 'I used to watch this show when I was a kid.' And I guess the affection for the show and the love that people have for the characters transfers to a whole other generation."
Renfield later continued, "It's not a remake. They're taking it in their own way, and I say, "Great!" Go for it. They still maintain the Night Court quirkiness as well as the Night Court heart. I think a lot of people don't realize how much heart is in that show, and always was, you know? There was always room to care about stuff. And so they still care about stuff."