Lupita Nyong'o Talks Cold Plunges, The Wild Robot and Being on Vocal Rest for Three Months

Lupita Nyong'o Talks Cold Plunges, The Wild Robot and Being on Vocal Rest for Three Months

The Wild Robot Sets Peacock Streaming Premiere For January 24: Everything to Know

DreamWorks Animation's critically acclaimed The Wild Robot is officially coming to Peacock later this month. The film, which recently nabbed three Golden Globe nominations, will begin streaming exclusively on the NBCUniversal platform Friday, January 24. It currently holds a near-perfect score of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes and grossed over $320 million worldwide.

Written and directed by Chris Sanders (one of the core creative behind the Lilo & Stitch and How to Train Your Dragon franchises), The Wild Robot adapts the bestselling middle-grade novel of the same name by author Peter Brown.

RELATED: Where Is the Island from The Wild Robot? Creators Explain Where Roz's Adventure Takes Place

When is The Wild Robot streaming on Peacock? The film will arrive on the NBCUniversal streaming platform Peacock on Friday, January 24. In the meantime, fans can rent and/or purchase the film at home via digital platforms like Vudu and Apple TV.

What is The Wild Robot about?

Academy Award-winner Lupita Nyong’o (A Quiet Place: Day One) lends her voice to ROZZUM "Roz" unit 7134, a humanoid robot developed by Universal Dynamics and marooned on a remote island solely inhabited by wildlife. Despite being an obvious outsider who doesn't jive with the natural world, Roz becomes a fixture of the local ecosystem after deciding to raise an orphaned gosling named Brightbill (Rocketman's Kit Connor) as her own.

“What struck me most about the book was its deceptively simple yet profound emotional depth,” Sanders said in an official statement. “I connected with its innocence and its earnestness. I’m drawn to stories with strong emotional undercurrents. While I appreciate big adventure stories, it’s the quieter, more intimate moments that truly resonate. These are the elements I prioritize as a filmmaker, and I thought The Wild Robot exemplified them beautifully.”

The talented cast also features the vocal talents of Pedro Pascal (Fink the fox), Catherine O’Hara (Pinktail the possum), Bill Nighy (Longneck the goose), Stephanie Hsu (Vontra the administrative robot), Mark Hamill (Thorn the grizzly bear), Matt Berry (Paddler the beaver), and Ving Rhames (Thunderbolt the falcon).

RELATED: Could There Be a Sequel to The Wild Robot? Director Chris Sanders Says…

How to subscribe to Peacock

Peacock currently offers two monthly subscription plans: Premium ($7.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($13.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). If you're a student, you can enjoy the Premium plan for just $1.99 for an entire year!

Want more theatrical goodness? Peacock is also the exclusive streaming home of Twisters, Conclave, Dìdi, Speak No Evil, Despicable Me 4, and more!