From The Office creator Greg Daniels comes the Untitled Greg Daniels/Michael Koman Project, a new Peacock mockumentary series.

Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman & More to Star in and Write New The Office Series

The Untitled Greg Daniels/Michael Koman Project, an original Peacock mockumentary series set in the same universe as NBC's hit sitcom The Office, just got a bunch of new employees. Additional cast members for the hotly anticipated new series have been revealed.

How to Watch Watch every episode of The Office on Peacock.

Previously announced stars include Domhnall Gleeson (Ex Machina, About Time), Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus), Chelsea Frei (Poker Face, The Cleaning Lady), Melvin Gregg (American Vandal, Snowfall), and Ramona Young (Never Have I Ever, Santa Clarita Diet). Creator of the original US version of the The Office, Greg Daniels, is also returning to executive produce.

“It’s been more than 10 years since the final episode of The Office aired on NBC, and the acclaimed comedy series continues to gain popularity and build new generations of fans on Peacock,” Lisa Katz, President, NBCUniversal Entertainment, previously said in a statement. "In partnership with Universal Television and led by the creative team of Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, this new series set in the universe of Dunder Mifflin introduces a new cast of characters in a fresh setting ripe for comedic storytelling: a daily newspaper."

Meet the new cast members of The Untitled Greg Daniels/Michael Koman Project

Alex Edelman, Eric Rahill, Gbemisola Ikumelo, and Tim Key are joining the Untitled Greg Daniels/Michael Koman Project. Photo: Peacock

The new actors joining the series are Gbemisola Ikumelo (Black Ops, A League Of Their Own), Alex Edelman (Just For Us, Unfrosted), Tim Key (The Witchfinder, This Time with Alan Partridge) and Eric Rahill (Friendship, The Bear). Rahill, Ikumelo and Edelman are also writers on the series, following in the footsteps of original The Office writer-actors who also pulled double duty behind and in-front of the camera: BJ Novak, Mindy Kaling, and Paul Lieberstein. (Ryan, Kelly and Toby, respectively.)

Key, Edelman, and Ikumelo are joining the cast as series regulars, while Rahill will appear in a co-star role.

RELATED: The Office's Jenna Fischer Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis - But Has Good News to Report

Per a press release, the series takes place in the same universe as the original show, but follows an entirely different group of people.

"The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters," the release stated.

Domhnall Gleeson arrives at the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California; Sabrina Impacciatore attends the CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards 2023 during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 on September 24, 2023 in Milan, Italy. Photo: Monica Schipper/WireImage; Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Steve Carell is excited for the new series

Though he won't be returning as the iconic Michael Scott, Carell will be watching from home.

RELATED: Steve Carell Reveals Domhnall Gleeson Called Him to Ask About The Office: "He's Great"

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about it, he said, “I will be watching but I will not be showing up. It’s just a new thing and there’s really no reason for my character to show up in something like that...but I’m excited about it, it sounds like a great conceit. I love the idea — I guess it’s set in a failing newspaper company, and I worked with Domhnall Gleeson, who is one of the leads; I did [2022 series] The Patient with him and he’s an excellent actor and a super nice guy so I think it’ll be great.”

We think so too, Steve.