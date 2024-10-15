Taylor Swift and Bill Hader's SNL Twilight Parody Is a Halloween Sketch All-Timer

The "Fortnight" singer traded vampires for Frankenstein's monster in the hilarious "Firelight" digital short.

In a 2009 Saturday Night Live digital short, Taylor Swift thought "I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)" — when she fell in love with Frankenstein's monster.

The Evermore empress served double duty as Host and Musical Guest for the November 7, 2009 episode of SNL. And since that year was during peak Twilight fandom with the release of the second installment in the film franchise, The Twilight Saga: New Moon, it was the perfect time to parody the vampire romance series.

Taylor Swift falls for Frankenstein's monster in SNL's "Firelight" sketch

The "Firelight" digital short is a trailer for a movie where Swift plays "Stella," a Bella Swan stand-in. The teen girl doesn't fall in love with a vampire, but instead develops feelings for Phillip Frank, one of Frankenstein's monsters (played by Season 35 cast member Bill Hader).

The melodramatic "Firelight" matched the tone and color grading of the original Catherine Hardwicke Twilight movies — and basically recreated pivotal scenes from the movie, such as when Bella first spots Edward in the cafeteria, or he's assigned to be her lab partner. But Stella's crush doesn't freak out over her blood, but fire, like any Frankenstein's monster would.

There's even a scene amid the Pacific Northwest's trees where Swift's character confronts Phillip. She utters a spin on Twilight's iconic dialogue: "I know what you are. Your skin is green, you have bolts in your neck, you freak out around fire..."

Taylor Swift and Bill Hader during a Digital Short, "Firelight" on Saturday Night Live. Photo: NBC

"Say it, out loud," Phillip commands.

"Frankenstein," whispers Swift, confirming her revelation. In another romantic(?) moment between the two, Swift's character asks Phillip why he won't kiss her, to which he explains, "Because when I kiss people I tend to accidentally choke them to death."

"I want you to try," Swift's Stella tells him, and he does his best to resist his monstrous urge to strangle her.

Frankenstein's monsters aren't the only classic movie monsters to make an appearance. Later in the trailer, Andy Samberg plays a jealous mummy named Lomax, who warns Stella about Philip a la Taylor Lautner's Twilight character, Jacob the werewolf.

Can Philip control his instincts? Maybe deep down Swift's character knew: "My boy only breaks his favorite toys."

Watch "Firelight" from Season 35, Episode 5 of Saturday Night Live above.

