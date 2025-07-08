Andy Samberg Tells Amy Poehler About Life with Wife Joanna Newsom: "It Still Feels..."

The SNL alum raved about married life with his best friend on the July 8 episode of Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast,

Andy Samberg remains wildly in love with his wife of 12 years, and has the sweetest things to say about her.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star and Saturday Night Live alum, who was a cast member from 2005 to 2012, has been married to musician Joanna Newsom since 2013, and they share two children together. Samberg opened up about their fairly private marriage on the July 8, 2025 episode of Good Hang With Amy Poehler in a way that might have you kicking your feet in delight. After giggling and emulating a roaring cheer at the mere mention of Newsom's name, Samberg told Amy Poehler what it was like to be married to his "best friend."

"You've been together now for, what?" Poehler asked her former castmate.

"17 or 18 years," Samberg confirmed happily.

Amy Poehler had a "good feeling" when Andy Samberg started dating his wife

"I'm just lucky," he said. "It's fun. It's really fun. Obviously having a kid changes things, 'cause your responsibilities shift, your sleep schedule, but obviously a million other things. But anytime there's a pocket of time where it's just us, it still feels like we're getting away with something. Like we're having a sleepover and it's fun and there's no one I would rather be hanging out with and chatting with. It's amazing. I feel really lucky to get to share my life with her."

Joanna Newsom and Andy Samberg attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on 9 Feb 2020, in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California. Photo: Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Samberg recalled that when he first began dating Newsom, he and Poehler had been walking home from a bar and talked about the new relationship, and she told him, "I don't know Samberg, I got a good feeling about this one."

"You were head over heels right away," Poehler said.

"I was gone," Samberg confirmed.

"And you remain," added Poehler, who went on to describe the couple as "deeply, very quickly twinkly."

"And you both have this thing that I really respect in both of you — you're artists. You take your art seriously, and you liked that about each other.You really respected each other," Poehler told Samberg, who agreed. "There’s a difference between being like a fan of someone's work, and really respecting what they do. It's very different."

Newsom is a famously-skilled harpist and progressive folk artist who has been known to reference classic literature in her lyrics. Samberg spoke about the perception of their relationship as one very serious harpist and a guy who, to quote Larry King, "does not seem the most serious person in the world."

"I think a lot of people understood that from my perspective. But I think some people, at first, were like, 'She likes that stuff that he does?'" Samberg told Poehler. "But the truth is she does, and did. Her and her siblings are goofballs together and love comedy, and I couldn't believe my luck that that was the case."

"I feel like the mutual respect is the reason when you have a lot of years behind you, that's the thing that keeps couples together," Poehler told him.

Joanna Newsom nd host Andy Samberg attend the 67th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 20, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for TNT LA

Andy Samberg and Joanna Newsom share a love of sleep

Samberg's best friend Seth Meyers joined Poehler before her conversation with Samberg to offer some question ideas, and suggested she ask about his and Newsom's love of sleep.

"I think he found a perfect soulmate because I think they're a couple of little nocturnal meerkats," Meyers said.

"Because his beautiful wife Joanna is a musician," added Poehler. "And as far as I can tell, that means you get up at 7 p.m."

"Yeah, I mean, there's no good harp inspirations happening before noon," agreed Meyers.

