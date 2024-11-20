St. Denis Medical Co-Creator Eric Ledgin Teases Non-Traditional Will They/Won't They

St. Denis Medical teased a will they/won't they storyline in its first episodes, but will it go where fans think?

Every good comedy needs a good romantic will-they-won't-they and St. Denis Medical may have teed up its version of a Jim and Pam from The Office. At least that's what the show's co-creator seemed to hint at. However, he stopped short of saying the romance would follow the traditional TV comedy trajectory.

In the first few episodes, viewers got acquainted with the fictional hospital’s ER staff, which is made up of a few friendships, a handful of grumpy employees (mainly David Alan Grier’s character Dr. Ron) and a so far one-sided workplace crush.

Specifically, the newest employee Matt (Mekki Leeper) seems to be falling for one of the other nurses on the floor. After Serena (Kahyun Kim) gave him a pep-talk in the premiere episode following his debacle of a first day, Matt instantly started crushing on her, referring to the spunky nurse as the love of his life.

She didn’t share the same love at first sight attraction to him, though, as she predicted that he was going to be fired from the hospital, on the account of him being “so, so bad” at his job.

Matt’s feelings for her continued to grow in Episode 2, “A Very Robust Personal Life,” when he felt motivated to become an organ donor just because of Serena’s judgement of him not being one. He also slipped up in front of the camera by saying that “you don’t want the girl you like” to find you strange.

Matt (Mekki Leeper) appears in Season 1 Episode 1 of St. Denis Medical Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

St. Denis Medical co-creator Eric Ledgin on what’s to come for Matt's crush on Serena

Co-creator of the series Eric Ledgin, who's also known for his work on Superstore and American Auto, weighed in on the characters' contradicting emotions for each other and reassured fans that their relationship development is far from over.

"'Will-they-won't-they; that exists only in Matt's mind,” Leding told Parade, adding, “We'll have a lot of fun in Season 1 with the one-sidedness of it and, without giving anything away, I will promise that some progress is made in that overall story by the end of the season. Without telling you whether it's positive progress or negative progress, there is some movement that will happen.”



Is Matt & Serena going to be an item by the season finale?

